Palmer still pushing for state House seat

Prez Palmer will not be able to challenge Phil Young for the Democratic nomination for a state representative seat. But he’s planning to be on the ballot in November, anyway.

Palmer said last week that he intends to collect signatures to run as a petitioning candidate for the 120th District state House seat.

“Champions do not quit when greeted by hurdles, they rise to the challenge,” Palmer said in a statement to The Star. “If a person wants something bad enough, they will find a way and I have! The people will now have their choice in November to lead Stratford forward in the capital.”

Palmer will need to collect 32 signatures from registered voters in the district in order to qualify for the fall ballot. His signatures must be submitted to the town clerk’s office or the secretary of the state’s office by Aug. 8.

Last week, Palmer’s bid to challenge Young, the current 120th District state representative, for the Democratic nomination was rejected. Fifty-one of the 293 signatures Palmer submitted in his petition to force a primary for the 120th District Democratic nomination were rejected as they were signed by Republicans, Democrats who lived outside of the 120th District and unaffiliated voters. Palmer needed 248 signatures of registered Democrats to force an Aug. 14 primary.

Palmer beat Young last year for the Democratic nomination for the 6th District Town Council seat. Palmer then lost to Republican Fred Poisson in the Nov. 5 election.

Young was endorsed by Stratford Democrats to run for the 120th District seat on May 23. Young beat Republican Bill Cabral in a special election last January to win the seat and serve out the remainder of Mayor Laura Hoydick’s term. Hoydick stepped down from the state seat after her mayoral victory.

Stratford Republicans chose former Board of Education Chairman Jim Feehan to run for the seat on May 24.