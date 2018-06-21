Stratford Star

Milford man accused of attempted robbery, assault

By Melvin Mason on June 21, 2018

A Milford man is facing attempted robbery and assault charges after Stratford police say he attempted to rob a man who he claimed owed him money.

Brant Hufcut

Stratford police said Brant Hufcut, 18, and an unknown man tried to attack a man at his Prayer Spring Road residence at about 8:30 p.m. Wednesday. Police said Hufcut displayed a handgun and attempted to rob the Prayer Spring Road man, claiming he owes him money. A scuffle ensued, police said, and Hufcut struck the man several times in his head with the pistol. Hufcut was detained at the scene by the victim and his family while the unknown accomplice took the gun and left the scene.

Hufcut was charged with second-degree assault, first-degree criminal attempt to commit robbery and disorderly conduct.

Hufcut was held on $25,000 bond. He is scheduled to appear on June 29 in Bridgeport Superior Court.

Investigation into the incident is continuing. Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call the SPD Detective Division at 203-385-4119, 4140, or 4123.

