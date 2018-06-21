SPOTLIGHT: Events in the Stratford area

Make Music Stratford

The first annual Make Music Stratford, a mix of free outdoor musical events, will make its debut on Thursday, June 21, from noon-8 p.m., on the streets, sidewalks, and parks across the town of Stratford. Make Music Stratford is part of Make Music Day, a global music celebration that takes place on the summer solstice each year and brings people of all ages and skill levels together to make music. Any musician, amateur or professional, young or old, is invited to take part by signing up at makemusicday.org/stratford/; registration closes on June 15. Likewise, businesses, buildings, schools, churches, and other institutions may visit the website to offer their outdoor spaces as concert locations.

Stratford Historical Society benefit

Stratford estate sale to benefit the Stratford Historical Society Friday-Sunday, June 22-24, from 10-3, at 923 Academy Hill. Estate sale contents of Mary and Vin Hardy’s house. Cash only.

Tag sale benefit

A tag sale will be held on June 23, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., at Lordship Community Church, 179 Prospect Drive, Stratford with all proceeds going to the Silver Lake Scholarship Fund. To drop off tag sale items, and/or reserve a table, or for more information, contact Brandee, [email protected], 203-767-1150.

Kielbasa food stand

St. Joseph’s Church parking Lot, 1300 Stratford Rd, Stratford hosts their Colossal Kielbasa Food Stand on Sunday, June 24, from noon-5 p.m. Proceeds benefit church and local youth programs. Menu includes classic colossal kielbasa grinder, fried pierogi, Stella’s potato salad, Polish hamburger, cold drinks and more. Picnic area and takeouts; Facebook: Colossal Kielbasa Food Stand; 203-377-9901.

Cat adoption event

Stratford Cat Project hosts a cat and kitten adoption and food drive Saturday, June 30, from 11-3, at Baldwin’s Corner Adoption Center at H-3 Pet Supply, 475 Hawley Lane (Big Y Shopping Center), Stratford. SCP needs food/supply donations of Friskies canned cat food (turkey pate), scoopable litter, wee wee pads, Purina One dry food and gift cards to H-3 Pet Supply or Walmart; [email protected].

Doo-Wop dance

The Holy Name Society of Holy Name of Jesus Church and Knights of Columbus will host a Doo-Wop Dance on Saturday, June 30, from 7-11 p.m., in the parish hall, 50 College Street, which is behind the church at 1950 Barnum Avenue. Cost is $10 per couple. Set-ups are included in the price. The dance is by reservation only. Call Larry Wells at 203-395-7073 or email Larry at [email protected].

Sterling Down & Dirty 5K

Sterling House Community Center’s 5th annual Down & Dirty 5K will be held on Saturday, Sept. 8, at Short Beach. There is a $10 discount if you register before June 15. For more information or to register, visit https://raceroster.com/events/2018/17067/2018-sterling-down-and-dirty-5k.

Boating courses

USCG 24-3 Auxiliary Training Center, 1 Helwig Street, Milford is holding About Boating Safely classes at 8 a.m. on July 7, Aug. 4, Sept. 8 and Oct. 13. Cost is $60. To register and pay online for class go to a0142403.uscgaux.info/. Walk-ins welcome. Information: 860-663-5505, [email protected].

USCG Auxiliary 24-3 also offers a Charts, Navigation and GPS course Saturday, July 14, from 8-3. To register in advance visit a0142403.uscgaux.info/. Walk-ins welcome.

Stratford Community Band concert

The Stratford Community Concert Band will present a free concert at the Paradise Green Gazebo at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, July 10. Rain date is two days later.

Wayne Hiller is the conductor and musical director of the band, now in its 56th year. The Stratford Band will present original musical programs featuring familiar music arranged by Hiller.

Ample parking is available around the Green. For more information, contact Band president Bob Sherman at [email protected] or 203-556-4097.

Juried crafts, art and jewelry show

The 2018 Downtown Market: Stratford, a juried crafts, art, and jewelry show, accompanied by music, activities for children, and theater will take place on Sunday, Aug. 26, from 10-4, in the Colonial Square parking lot, 2420 Main St. The show, in its third year, is sponsored by Stratford’s Economic Development Commission Stratford Art’s Commission and the Stratford Historical Society. Free parking is available at Stratford Railroad Station. One section of the show will be devoted to 18th century crafts and art. For more information, visit downtownmarket-ct.com.

Compassionate Friends meeting

The Bridgeport Chapter of The Compassionate Friends holds its meetings at the Sterling House Community Center, 2283 Main Street, every second Tuesday of each month, 6:45-8:45 p.m. Bring a canned good or nonperishable food item to the meeting for Sterling House’s Food Pantry. The Bridgeport Chapter of The Compassionate Friends is a non-denominational support group for parents, grandparents, and adult siblings who are grieving the death of a child, grandchild, or sibling, tcfbridgeport.org, 475-882-9695; leave a message and your call will be returned.

Kennedy Center Auxiliary thrift store

The Kennedy Center Auxiliary New and Nearly New Thrift Store, 2323 Barnum Avenue offers a large selection of women’s dresses, skirts, jackets and separates, as well as jewelry, shoes and accessories. Hours are Monday-Saturday, from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. For more information, call 203-377-5669.

Head start open enrollment

The Trumbull/Monroe Regional Head Start Center, 240 Middlebrook Ave., (behind Middlebrook Elementary School), in Trumbull, is enrolling children for the 2018-19 school year. To enroll, the child must be 3- or 4-years-old by Dec. 31. The center serves Trumbull, Monroe, Stratford, Fairfield, Bridgeport and Easton. The program, which is federally funded, is free for children of income-eligible families. The program also meets the needs of children with disabilities. Children attend the program Monday through Friday 8:20 a.m.-12:20 p.m., with a full day option of 7:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m., for those families that meet the criteria. In addition to kindergarten, preparation for the child, health care, child development, social services and nutrition information and services are available for families. For more information call 203-452-4504.

Notre Dame High 50th reunion

Notre Dame High School (boys and girls) Class of 1966 is planning a 50th reunion for spring 2017. If interested in working on the Class of 1966 Reunion committee or to receive more information, contact the Notre Dame Alumni Office at [email protected] or 203-372-6521, ext. 242.

SHS class of ’58 reunion

Stratford High School, class of 1958, will celebrate their 60th reunion on Sept. 21 and 22. For more information, call 203-831-8713 or 203-375-8721.

Bereavement support

Are you grieving the loss of a loved one? Please join us commencing on Thursday, Sept. 14, from 4-5:30 p.m., at St. Stephen’s Church, Trumbull. For more information and to register, call 203-268-6217.

Toastmasters

The Park City Toastmasters Club meets every Tuesday, 7:30-9 p.m., at Lord Chamberlain Nursing Facility, 7003 Main St., Stratford. The club helps people become effective communicators, building on presentation and impromptu speaking skills. All are welcome to attend to see what Toastmasters is all about; parkcitytoastmasters.com.

Nutmeg Stamp Club

The Nutmeg Stamp Club meets the second and fourth Wednesdays of each month at 7 p.m. in the all purpose room at Atria Stratford, 6911 Main Street. A small auction and presentation usually occur. Refreshments are served. Dues of $10 per year will be collected for anyone who would like to become a member. Ed Corfini. 203-384-8197.

Bereavement Ministry

The Bereavement Ministry at St. Mark’s Church, 500 Wigwam Lane meets for 10 consecutive Tuesdays from 9:45-11:15 a.m. The program is based on a structured format. The New Day Journal, whose primary focus is on medication, prayer, bible readings and sharing of feelings. All are welcome. Information: Susan Monk, 203-257-6999.

Caregiver support

Sunset Shores Adult Day Health Centers, 720 Barnum Avenue Cutoff, Stratford hosts a caregiver support group the second Monday of the month, 5-6 p.m. Groups help to provide emotional, educational and social support for caregivers. RSVP to Mary Pruzinsky, 203-380-1228.

Retirees Friendship Club

The Sikorsky Retirees Friendship Club meets the second Friday of each month, at 1 p.m., at St. Joseph’s National Catholic Church, 1300 Stratford Road, Lordship. Coffee and pastry at every meeting, and throughout the year, lunches, a picnic and a Christmas party. All Sikorsky retirees and spouses welcome. Information: Alton R. Donofrio, 203-380-1940.

Bingo

Loyal Order of the Moose Lodge 289 has bingo every Sunday, at 1 p.m., at 44 Dodge Avenue, Stratford. Admission: $12; 203-581-6948.

Stratford Knights of Columbus St. James Council #2370 holds weekly bingo Mondays at their council hall, 2252 Main St., across from Sterling House. Doors open at 5 p.m., first game at 6:45. Progressive jackpot. Snacks and beverages available. No smoking.

Wednesdays, 6:30 p.m., St. John’s Orthodox Church, 600 Silver Lane. Free beverages and snacks. Information: Carole, 203-375-2621; or on Wednesday evenings, call 203-386-8889.

Diabetes prevention

Free diabetes prevention program Thursdays, 6 p.m., Stratford Health and Wellness Center Francis R. Scifo, MD Community Education Room, 3272 Main Street. To register, call 203-375-5844, ext. 32.

Looking to the skies

The Boothe Memorial Astronomical Society meets for observing the first and third Friday of each month, and at posted times for special events. Details may be found at bmas.org or the group’s Facebook page. The group may be contacted by email at [email protected] or by calling Mark Holden at The Holden Agency, 203-261-2521.

Al-Anon meetings

Al-Anon is a resource for family members and friends affected by alcoholism. More than 14,000 Al-Anon Family Groups meet every week throughout the U.S. and Canada. There are no dues or fees to participate. For information about groups in Connecticut, call 1-888-825-2666. For more information about Al-Anon, visit ct-al-anon.org. A free publication is available at Al-AnonFamilyGroups.org.