Primaries in the office for 23rd District

The 23rd District state senate have a pair of primaries to decide who will be on the ballot in November.

Casmir “Caz” Mizera of Stratford is challenging John Rodriguez of Bridgeport for the Republican party nomination. Rodriguez received the nomination at the GOP local convention last month. Mizera qualified for the party primary by receiving 15% of the convention’s delegates,according to the Bridgeport Registrar of Voters office.

On the Democratic side, the endorsed candidate is Dennis Bradley of Bridgeport. Bradley won the nomination overwhelmingly at the party’s May 22 convention. However, Aaron Turner and Carolyn Vermont, both of Bridgeport, have collected signatures in an attempt to force an Aug. 14 primary.

Gabe Rosenberg, a spokesman for the Secretary of State’s office, said the office will know next week if Vermont and Turner qualified for a primary.

All of the candidates are seeking to succeed Sen. Ed Gomes, who opted not to seek reelection.

The 23rd State Senate district covers Bridgeport and a small portion of Stratford.