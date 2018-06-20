Two men accused of illegal racing in fatal crash

Two Bridgeport men are facing illegal racing charges as the Stratford Police continue their investigation into a fatal car crash from last April.

Police said Ronald Patterson, 29, and Aaron Perkins, 23 were racing on Lordship Boulevard near Access Road at about 12:18 a.m. April 6. Police said Patterson was traveling at a high rate of speed when he failed to negotiate a turn and lost control of his vehicle. The car went off the road and struck a tree before coming to a stop near marsh. Patterson’s passenger, Dawaan Edwards, 20, of Bridgeport, died on the scene as a result of his injuries.

Police said Patterson and Perkins gave statements to police detectives that a non-contact vehicle was involved and caused the crash. Detectives determined no other vehicles were in the area at the time of the crash.

Patterson was arrested on Tuesday and charged with first-degree reckless endangerment, second-degree manslaugther with a motor vehicle, negligent homicide with a motor vehicle, illegal racing, operating with unsafe tires, reckless driving, operating an unregistered vehicle, misuse of plates, operating without a license, operating without insurance, interfering with an officer misconduct with a motor vehicle and operating under the influence. He was ordered held on $100,000 bond. According to state court records, Patterson is scheduled to appear on July 19 in Bridgeport Superior Court.

Perkins was arrested on June 14 and charged with illegal racing, operating an unregistered vehicle and interfering with an officer. He was released on $2,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Thursday.