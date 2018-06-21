Stratford Library programs for youth and adults

Stratford Library, 2203 Main Street; Hours: Monday-Thursday, 10-8; Friday-Saturday, 10-5; 203-385-4162, stratfordlibrary.org.

Readers Theatre Summer Showcase

Annual series of live theatre readings runs every Thursday, at 7 p.m., through July 26, in the Lovell Room, with a new play performed by area actors. Free and open to the public. Doors open at 6:30 for general seating. Adult audiences suggested. No reading scheduled on July 19. Call 203-395-4162 for titles and dates.

Art exhibit

Painting for Peace in Ferguson, a unique art exhibit from Ferguson, Missouri is on display at the library. In Ferguson, after the riots of 2014, local residents created their own art on plywood to cover the damaged store fronts. Related programs are being held at the library June 27 and 28. Free and open to the public.

Monday Matinees

Monday Matinees film series continues June 25 at noon, in the Lovell Room with a free screening of The Shape of Water.

Community conversation

In conjunction with the Painting for Peace in Ferguson art exhibit author Carol Klein will host a discussion of how Ferguson produced art out of the ashes and what it means to towns like Stratford Wednesday, June 27, 6:30 p.m., Lovell Room. Panel will include local community leaders. Sponsored by Miss Soto’s Literacy Legacy and Stratford CARE. Free and open to the public.

Books Over Coffee

Books Over Coffee features Glass Houses by Louise Penny Wednesday, June 27, noon, Lovell Room. Kathy Faggella leads discussion. Free and open to the public. Light refreshments served.

Discussion: The Art of Ferguson

Author Carole Klein will discuss the specific artwork that inspired her book, Painting for Peace in Ferguson Thursday, June 28, 1 p.m., Lovell Room. A tour of the artwork throughout the library is included. Free and open to the public.

The Tempest

The Hudson Shakespeare Company returns to Stratford for its annual outdoor Shakespeare program Saturday, June 30, 2 p.m., Amphitheatre. Bring a lawn chair or blanket. In the event of rain, performance is held in the Library Lovell Room. Free and open to the public.

Free digital service

The Stratford Library will offer a free digital service to help local residents stay informed about events in the greater Stratford area. The service is called Burbio.com, a free website and app that puts Stratford school, government, library and community events in one place.

With Burbio one can select calendars to follow, create a personalized event feed, sync events to personal Google or iPhone calendars instantly and get notified when things change. Patrons can sign up at Burbio.com or download the app for iPhone or Android.

Stratford Library Director Sheri Szymanski said, “We know our patrons will love how simple and easy Burbio makes it to stay up to date with everything going on in Stratford including all the events and services their Library has to offer.”

Career coach

Free services to low-wage workers and job seekers age 16 and older in Southwestern Connecticut who are unable to get the services at local career centers due to lack of transportation, childcare or employment schedules. 2018 schedule from 10-noon and 1-3 each month: July 23, Aug. 20, Sept. 24 (Exel class), Oct. 29, Nov. 26 (resume class) and Dec. 17.

Digital Dash contest

The Stratford Library is on a mission to get more people to try digital reading through their OverDrive program which offers patrons access to more than 8,000 free digital titles.

Throughout the rest of this year, the library is participating in OverDrive’s Digital Dash contest. If they hit 21,148 digital checkouts by the end of the year, they will be eligible to win additional funds to buy more eBooks and audiobooks for their OverDrive collection.

Readers can access the library’s digital collection 24/7 by visiting stratford.overdrive.com/ or by downloading the Libby app from their device’s app store.