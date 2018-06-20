Stratford students earn academic recognition

Receives academic awards

Sara Barrett a recent graduate of Nichols Elementary School received 11 accolades including the Gold Presidential Academic Excellence Award for the 2017-18 school year.

Named to dean’s list

Brianna Kydes was named to the spring semester dean’s list at American International College (AIC) in Springfield, Mass.

The following students were named to the spring semester dean’s list at Springfield College: Samuel Leventhal, communication/sport journalism and John Cox, health science and pre-physical therapy.

Matheson Curry was named to the spring semester dean’s list at the University at Albany.

Andrew Cerone, Samuel Dunkel and Mackenzie McMahon were named to the spring semester dean’s list at the University of Delaware.

Earn degrees

The following students were awarded degrees at Bryant University: Ashanti Campfield, bachelor of science business administration degree in management; Jaclyn Corcoran, magna cum laude, bachelor of science business administration degree in finance.

The following students graduated from Fairfield University on May 20: Victoria Ault, Liza Bachyrycz, Sandra Badowski, Amy Barden, James Brown, Kathryn Carroll, Darby Cotter, Jacqueline Dunsworth, Alma Dwumfour, Carole Gabor, Hannah Hamilton, Lauren Jachimczyk, Nastaja Johnson, Peter Julian, Shane Miller, Roxana Miranda, Thea Morin, Stacey O’Connor, Steve Onabamiro, Barbara Pecor, Leslie Rivera, Brandon Russo, Kenneth Shafer, Jessica Tumio, Charon Torres, Tara Trigonis, Michael Vavala, Amelia Vargas, Chelsea Vrabel, Benjamin Whitcomb, Hailey Young.

The following students received degrees from Salve Regina University: Lindsey DeLaHoz, bachelor of arts in psychology; Jessi McNeill, bachelor of arts in sociology & anthropology magna cum laude.

On May 20, 2018, Hunter Thomas Mitchell-Adams graduated from Trinity College in Hartford. Mitchell-Adams earned a bachelor of arts in urban studies.

The following students received a degree from Quinnipiac University: Freddy Abreu, master of science in organizational leadership; James Allan, sixth-year diploma in educational leadership; Michele Battey, master of social work; Kristen Chonko, master of science in teacher leadership; David Crosby, master of health science in physician assistant; Liam Doyle, master of social work; Monica Kolbusz, master of science in organizational leadership; Andrew Mudgett, master of business administration; Lynette Ramos, master of science in organizational leadership; Francesca Rampino, master of health science in medical laboratory sciences; Joanne Victor, master of science in organizational leadership; Heather Weatherly, sixth-year diploma in educational leadership.