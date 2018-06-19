Nichols Elementary School community celebrates Santo

To the Editor:

We are writing to share the amazing work of Maria Santo as well as numerous community agencies and committed residents who have worked tirelessly to improve our community through their selfless and passionate work in creating the David Ryan Keeley Memorial Garden located at Nichols Elementary School, in memory of a Nichols student who sadly lost his life to domestic violence in 1998.

Maria Santo spearheaded an initiative to remember this student and with loving determination enlisted the input and support of her artist friend, Margaret Bodell who donated her time and services to create mosaics for the project, Michael Girard Sparta, the artist, whose paintings inspired the theme of the garden, “The sky above me, the ground beneath me, the fire inside of me”, Tammy Trojanowski, administrator at Stratford Community Services, and the Center for Family Justice. She met with town of Stratford public works and board of education administrators, Nichols School administration, staff and community members. She collaborated with numerous agencies and organizations to raise money and implement her vision. These included The Mayor’s Charity Golf Tournament, the Stratford Community Fund, J. Copeland Fund, Center for Family Justice, Stratford Community Services, the Erin Babineau Memorial Fund, CT Freemasons, Stratford Senior Men’s Club, Stratford Old Timers Athletic Association, Sterling House Community Center, Stratford PAL, Baldwin Center Makers, Nichols Elementary PTA and the Stratford High School Booster Club.

In addition to the garden, Maria was instrumental in developing, along with Nichol’s School, an award to be given to a sixth-grade student each year who demonstrates outstanding resilience, perseverance and kindness.

Maria’s labor of love brought together members from many different backgrounds and careers. She has created a beautiful, peaceful garden complete with sitting areas and flowers to promote resilience, perseverance and kindness in memory of a child.

Thank you Maria!