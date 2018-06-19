Stratford Star

Get back to humanity

By Stratford Star on June 19, 2018

To the Editor:

Thank you so much for your thoughtful and sensitive editorial on father’s day. The media ads show sales and more sales; belts and wallets, tools and stuff.

I have been distressed by what I call the ‘downsizing’ of the American male’ ever since my days at the university in the women’s movement. As you imply, I do not want to see men portrayed as incompetent idiots on television and in films. I have three brilliant and compassionate sons, and numerous male colleagues and friends whom I will stand up for.

Let’s not have women’s or men’s movements. We need to get back to the humanity in our hearts.

Cynthia Russell

