Fourth of July holiday refuse schedule

There will be no refuse, recycling or yard waste collection on Wednesday, July 4, in observance of the Fourth of July. All routes will be collected one day late with Friday’s route to be picked up on Saturday. The transfer station on Watson Boulevard will be closed on July 4.

Residents using refuse cans are reminded to use the standard 32 gallon capacity container; garbage contained in the larger 45 gallon capacity will not be collected.

Stratford offers single stream recycling. To find a list of rules visit townofstratford.com or call 203-385-4080.