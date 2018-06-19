The Bunnell High Bulldog 4×100 relay team of Christ N’Dabian, Jonathan Cineus, Ramsley Exantus and Elijah Henry traveled to Greensboro, North Carolina looking to continue its record setting season on Saturday, June 16, this time on a national stage at the New Balance Outdoor Track and Field Nationals.

On hand at Aggies Stadium were the top fifty 4×100 relay teams from across the nation, each racing to be one of the eight finalists in Sunday’s finals.

Bunnell had its assignment for Saturday evening, where it raced in heat six, lane seven. Race conditions saw temperatures at 95 degrees and high humidity, with race officials watering down the track at times to keep it cool.

But no weather conditions were going to affect anyone this day, in fact it turned out to be another best for these Bunnell four as they combined to run a record 42.41.

“That is their best ever, as school record, a South-West Conference record, so they saved their best for last,” said Bunnell track coach Moe Scioletti. “Nice way to go.”

The race was tight going into the first handoff, with Shrewsbury Mass. (New England Regional champions), Team Club Cobra out of Pennsylvania and the F.I.A Lions out of Virginia having strong starts.

Back in action for Bunnell and running even with everyone was N’Dabian, whose handoff to Cineus kept Bunnell right in the pack.

Going into the halfway point, Clovis North Track Club out of California and East Orange High out of New Jersey came on strong. For Bunnell, Exantus took the baton from Cineus looking to keep the Bulldogs in contention.

Clovis North of California’s Christian Wood was in the lead, F.I.A.’s Tyler Evans in second and Shrewsbury’s Dasani Prideaux third, followed by East Orange’s Fayeson Carney. Each was charging toward their team’s anchor runners.

Clovis North’s Kurtis Kobzeff wasn’t letting anyone pass him and he finished in the top spot with a team finish of 41.31. It turned out to be the top team in the 4×100 pre-qualification round. F.I.A. Lions’ Cato Battle Jr. placed his team second at 41.80. Shrewsbury’s Christopher Matthews finished strong at 42.04. Fourth was East Orange at 42.20, with Ali-Shadee Salaam crossing the line.

Bunnell’s Henry finished strong as the foursome placed 26th.

Only N’Dabian will be returning for his senior year.

Cineus, Exantus and Elijah Henry will each run in college. Cineus is attending the University of New Haven.

Both Exantus and Henry are attending Southern Connecticut University.

Henry walks away with three Bunnell records to his name, the 4×100 relay, the 200-meter dash (22.29) and the triple jump (47-2).

Bunnell now looks ahead to the 2019 season with numerous returning athletes — including Elijah Alexandre, Stephen Blake, Pierre Duvert, Colin Grib, Jonathan Gulish, Owen Jaekle, Dennis Johnson, Jesone Khantikone, Marquise Lawrence, N’Dabian and Tyreek Smith.

Clovis North went on to finish second, with a time of 40.95.

The F.I.A Lions finished eighth with a time of 41.71.

The Potomac Panthers out of Virginia took the crown with a time of 40.90.