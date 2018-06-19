Readers Theatre offers new play

Stratford Star

The Square One Theatre Company and Stratford Library will continue their annual Readers Theatre Summer Showcase Thursday, June 21, at 7 p.m., in the library’s Lovell Room with a live, staged reading of A Boy Named Adam, a new play by Stuart J. Brown. This is the third of seven scheduled theatre readings that will continue at the library on weekly Thursdays through July 26. The readings are free and open to the public.

A Boy Named Adam chronicles the marriage of Jake and Kate Roberts whose severely disabled son, Adam, has caused friction between the couple. After a series of troubling events, they must now decide whether to send Adam to a group home.

Cast in the library reading are Steve Scarpa of New Haven, Joseph Maker of Stamford and Jim Buffone, Barry Hatrick and Danielle Sultini of Milford. Tom Holehan of Stratford, artistic director of Square One, will stage the reading.

Doors open at 6:30 p.m. The reading is recommended for adult audiences.

For more information, call 203-385-4162.

