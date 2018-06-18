Stratford Star

Don’t leave pets unattended — warning to pet owners

By Julie Miller on June 18, 2018 in Community, Lead News ·

Police and animal control officials are warning pet owners in the Greater Bridgeport area to keep an eye on their pets, and to watch for suspicious vehicles.

Dogs have been stolen in Bridgeport and Stratford recently.

Animal Control urges pet owners to accompany dogs outdoors.

If a resident sees anything suspicious, contact your police department with any description of the vehicle, license plate number and possible description of anyone inside.

Also, wildlife is active now with sightings of fox and coyotes. Keep your pets safe and do not leave them outdoors unattended.

Lastly, do not leave an animal in a vehicle, as conditions inside can quickly become life threatening. Even with outdoor temperatures in the 60s, the inside temperature of a vehicle can soar to 110 degrees.

Related posts:

  1. Orange male cat at Trumbull Animal Shelter
  2. Shelter looking to re-home feral cat as a barn or warehouse cat
  3. Poodle available for adoption at Trumbull Animal Shelter
  4. Two little male kittens, other cats, dogs and rabbits available for adoption

Tags: , ,

Previous Post Special performance of 'Stella and Lou' Next Post Stratford Library hosts Painting for Peace in Ferguson
About author

Julie Miller


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

Stratford Star

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. Stratford Star, 1000 Bridgeport Avenue, Shelton, CT 06484

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress