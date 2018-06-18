Police and animal control officials are warning pet owners in the Greater Bridgeport area to keep an eye on their pets, and to watch for suspicious vehicles.

Dogs have been stolen in Bridgeport and Stratford recently.

Animal Control urges pet owners to accompany dogs outdoors.

If a resident sees anything suspicious, contact your police department with any description of the vehicle, license plate number and possible description of anyone inside.

Also, wildlife is active now with sightings of fox and coyotes. Keep your pets safe and do not leave them outdoors unattended.

Lastly, do not leave an animal in a vehicle, as conditions inside can quickly become life threatening. Even with outdoor temperatures in the 60s, the inside temperature of a vehicle can soar to 110 degrees.