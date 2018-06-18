Stratford Library hosts Painting for Peace in Ferguson

The Stratford Library, 2203 Main Street is hosting a special art exhibit through July, Painting for Peace in Ferguson. The display is the result of the Ferguson,Missouri community coming together after the riots there in 2014 which resulted in miles of boarded up windows of city businesses. The grassroots Painting for Peace art movement took the plywood-covered windows and transformed them into works of art. A fraction of the artwork currently is on display throughout both the library and the adjacent Baldwin Senior Center. Three special events between June 27 and 28 are being held in conjunction with the visiting exhibit. The programs are free and open to the public.

Author and Ferguson native Carol Swartout Klein witnessed the painting and decided to tell the story in her children’s book Painting for Peace in Ferguson showcasing more than 250 images of the original murals. The book’s underlying message is one of hope, and that, no matter who you are, everyone can help communities heal and move forward. She will be visiting Stratford and will take part in all three programs scheduled at the library.

Klein will read from her book for children through grade 6 on Wednesday, June 27, at 2 p.m. Later that evening, beginning at 6:30, she will host various community leaders in a Community Conversation about how Ferguson produced art of the ashes and what it means to towns like Stratford. On Thursday, June 28, at 1 p.m., she will discuss The Art of Ferguson. All programs will be held in the library’s Lovell Room.

Painting for Peace in Ferguson is sponsored by the Stratford Library and its community partners, Miss Soto’s Literacy Legacy, Stratford CARE, the Coastal Arts Guild of Connecticut and Homewood Suites of Stratford. For more information call 203-385-4162.