Hudson Shakespeare Company to perform Tempest June 30

The Hudson Shakespeare Company of New Jersey returns to Stratford to perform Shakespeare’s final play, The Tempest on Saturday, June 30, at 2 p.m., in the Stratford Library’s outdoor amphitheatre. The company will be returning with a Jane Austen set version of the Bard’s comic All’s Well That Ends Well on Saturday, Aug. 4. The two fully-staged and costumed performances are free and open to the public.

The Tempest follows a group of Italian royals returning from a distant wedding who are suddenly shipwrecked on a deserted island during a violent storm. The island hides mystical creatures and overseeing them is an old enemy of the royals, the self-taught wizard and former Duke of Milan, Prospero. In Hudson Shakespeare’s new version, however, Prospero becomes the female Prospera (Kitty Mortland), the Duchess of Milan, who seeks revenge over her brother after he cast her away on the island.

“As a company, we’ve produced The Tempest twice before both with powerhouse actors as Prospero,” said director Jon Ciccarelli. “For this new version, though, we settled on the challenge of seeing Prospero’s story from a woman’s perspective.” HSC’s production also incorporates numerous flashbacks set to music and fight sequences that showcase several character’s back-stories.

Patrons are encouraged to bring lawn chairs or blankets to spread. In the event of inclement weather or extreme heat, the play will move inside to the library’s air-conditioned Lovell Room. A Halloween-themed The Spanish Tragedy also is planned at the library for October.

For more information, call 203-385-4162 or visit stratfordlibrary.org.