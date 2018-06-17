Stratford Post 42 fell short in their first game of the 2018 Senior Legion season, losing to Branford Post 83, 4-3, at Penders Field on Saturday.

Brendan Duffy started on the mound for Stratford and went six innings, striking out seven and allowing three runs.

“I have to give their pitcher credit because he did a great job, especially when he was behind in the count,” said Stratford Post 42 coach Mike Della Vecchia. “Yeah, we left guys on base. We made a couple mental mistakes in the field where we could’ve made some plays. If we’re going to be in a tight game, we can’t afford to do give them extra outs.

“That’s really what it came down to. We came out great in the first inning and then we just stopped for a while. It’s early and we’re figuring out where things are. We’ll be fine.”

Connor Anstis and Zach Fedak led Post 42 with two hits while Dillon Higgins had two RBIs on a sacrifice fly and a run-producing walk. Tyler Vancho drove in the other run with an RBI single.

Zane Kmietek took the mound for Post 83 and pitched a complete game, allowing three runs and striking out seven.

Branford was led by Carson Mendoza, who went three-for-three and Damien Maniscalco, who went two-for-four. The difference in the game was a wild pitch that allowed Maniscalco to score to give Post 83 a 4-3 lead.

Post 83 struck in the top of the first after Maniscalco singled with one out. Zach Withington struck out, but Alphonse Suppa followed with a walk. Maniscalco stole second and moved to third on a wild pitch. An attempted pickoff throw from home was wide, allowing Maniscalco to score. Suppa then came across from first on Mendoza’s double to right field, giving Branford a 2-0 lead.

Stratford answered right back in the bottom of the first.

Anstis and Patrick Browne led off with back-to-back singles. Vancho then drove in Anstis with a long single to left field. Higgins brought in Browne on a fly out to center field to tie the game at two.

Both teams went down 1-2-3 in the second inning.

Stratford took the lead in the third.

Ryan Duffy and Anstis led off with singles and Browne reached on a fielder’s choice, as Anstis was out at second. Vancho and Higgins then walked. Higgins’ walk brought in Duffy to make it 3-2.

Meanwhile, Brendan Duffy got into a groove, mowing down the Branford bats for four consecutive innings.

Duffy had a huge challenge in fifth inning. Mendoza led off with a single, then Robert Barbash was hit by pitch and Jake McPartland reached on a fielder’s choice when Higgins threw out Mendoza at home.

Duffy then retired Zach Vandale and Jake Bodner to escape the jam.

Post 83 tied the score in the sixth inning.

Mendoza led off with a double .

After Barbash struck out and McPartland grounded out to shortstop, Vandale hit a double driving in Mendoza. Bodner singled and Nikko Liguori struck out to end the inning.

Branford scored again in the top of the seventh. With a 2-1 count, Duffy reached his pitch count and was replaced by Alex Koletar.

“He’s a great pitcher,” Della Vecchia said. “I don’t want to take him out ever.”

Maniscalco led off with a single, off Alex Koletar. He went to second on a wild pitch and reached third on Withington’s groundout to the pitcher. With Suppa batting, Maniscalco scored on a wild pitch to give Branford a 4-3 lead.

After a walk loaded the bases, Fedak took the mound and struck out Vandale.

Conversely, Stratford’s bats went cold, only reaching base twice in the last four innings.

“I see great potential with this team,” Della Vecchia said. “We’ve got a lot of pitching depth which we haven’t had in a while. We have to hit better in bunches and play fundamental defense. We made some very good plays in the field. We just have to continue to do that.”

After visiting Branford Sunday, Stratford returns to Penders Field on Saturday when Post 42 meets West Haven Post 71 in a double-header starting at 10 a.m.