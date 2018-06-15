One dead, three injured following Route 8 police pursuit and crash

A Bridgeport man is dead and a Stratford boy suffered a serious injury after a SUV they were in crashed on Route 8 on Thursday evening following a police pursuit that began in Bridgeport.

Bridgeport Police began pursuit of a vehicle suspected in an armed robbery that occurred in the vicinity of McKinley Avenue. Bridgeport Police said unmarked BPD cars were involved in a chase that lasted about three minutes before the vehicle crashed on Route 8 just north of the split with Route 25.

State Police said a Toyota 4Runner being driven by 15-year-old Louis Valentine of Bridgeport, was heading north on Route 8 just north of the Route 8/Route 25 split when it veered left and encroached into a median. Police said the car continued from the left lane to the right lane and then onto the road’s shoulder before colliding with a metal beam guardrail. Police said the car then went airborne and landed on a wooden roadside, where it hit two trees and overturned.

Cooper Corbin, 18, of Bridgeport, died at Bridgeport Hospital as a result of his injuries.

Najee Hunter, 17, of Stratford and Luke Jones, 18, of Bridgeport sustained serious injuries, while Valentine suffered minor injuries.

Bridgeport Police said one of the occupants attempted to flee the scene of the accident through a wooded area near Beardsley Park. He was apprehended, arrested and taken to receive medical attention.