Stratford High grads urged to attain as well as dream

Stratford High School graduates were urged to be doers as they enter the next stage in their life. “Do not fall into the trap of always dreaming and never attaining,” senior class President Jeremiah Deomschine told his fellow students on Thursday. “Do not stop the pursuit,” he said.

Deomschine was one of 245 Stratford High students to receive diplomas at Penders Field in Longbrook Park on a warm but windy evening. Hundreds of excited family members and friends cheered on as the graduates, dressed in red gowns, walked across the stage.

Principal John Dellapiano advised graduates to always act with kindness and dignity, and to be themselves. “Don’t let the opinions of others drown out your inner voice,” he said.

Valedictorian Hannah Shimura noted the seniors had invested 4,344 hours at the high school during the past four years, separate from any extra-curricular activities such as sports, band or choir.

“While it is important what we have accomplished in these past four years as Stratford High students, it is even more important what we will do in the years to come as Stratford High alums,” said Shimura, who will attend Villanova University next year.

Salutatorian Jenigue Richards said graduates shouldn’t be scared of the “real world” that awaits them despite all the uncertainties. “In reality, the ‘real world’ is just an arbitrary term for the same world in which we have been living. It’s just now, we have to do it on our own,” said Richards, who is heading to Dartmouth College.

Mayor Laura Hoydick noted she had graduated from SHS 40 years ago. She pointed out the seniors had started the Be Kind program to pay it forward, mentored younger students, helped military veterans and volunteered in the community. “You have made us proud,” she said.

Seniors in the SHS Concert Choir sang a rendition of “Go the Distance,” an inspirational song from the late 1990s Disney animated film “Hercules.”

Cathy Plavcan said she was proud of daughter Chloe for graduating. “I’m excited for her and what she’ll do in her life,” Plavcan said while her daughter posed for photographs after the ceremony.

Chloe has a job and also plans to attend Housatonic Community College to figure out where she goes from here. “I’m more than excited to be done,” Chloe said.

The ceremony also included comments by Assistant Supt. Linda Gejda, the student procession, and the singing of the National Anthem and SHS alma mater.

