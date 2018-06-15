Bunnell grads celebrate strength, differences

A windy evening with cloudy and gray skies could not hold back the blue and white joy on the field at Bunnell High School stadium on Thursday.

After all, Thursday was the day the Class of 2018 could not wait for.

The newest Bunnell High School alumni graduated on Thursday night. Members of the class, nearly 260 of them, whooped and shouted for one another on the BHS field as they walked across the stage to collect those degrees they had worked so hard for.

The work came over four years of change as the class went from bright-eyed and overwhelmed young teenagers to seasoned veterans in what seemed to be the blink of an eye.

Class Valedictorian Hannah McLaughlin said the senior class members were harder to label than freshmen. While the newcomers dressed and groomed themselves alike, the seniors became “individuals who all have a unique self-expression.”

“This is because, by the time we reach senior year, we have become more comfortable with ourselves and embrace what makes each of us different. We have gone from struggling to fit in, in an environment that was new and huge and intimidating, to having a true sense of belonging in a place we now call home.”

McLaughlin, who will head to Harvard University next fall, said the years at Bunnell have taught the class self-confidence. It is an attribute, she said, the class will need as it moves into its next roles.

“The confidence that these students have has allowed them to remain focused on their goals and successful in their endeavors,” she said. “This is a not only a testament to the extraordinary students sitting before you, but to the school of which we are all a product. Bunnell has given us so much over the past four years, but most importantly, it has provided us with a place to grow. A place to prosper, to spread our wings, and to thrive as our true selves. It is a place that has taught us where we fit in, and how we stand out.”

Salutatorian George Bloom said his class might be the best group of graduates in the school’s history. And they’ll have much to prepare for, mainly what it means to be an adult.

“:For many of us, this will be a challenge. When we finally take on the plethora of grownup responsibilities– paying rent, purchasing car insurance, folding our own laundry for once in our lives– we will realize that we’re no longer kids. This is frightening; yet, this giant leap of faith will hopefully be just one of many stepping stones that will lead us to the future we’ve envisioned for ourselves,” Bloom said.

Bloom also reminded his classmates of the strength they have in surviving “having to sign in and out of the bathroom, and the cafeteria cookies that were always either too soft or just overcooked.”

“Life may be hard, but it’s hard for all of us. If you get over that fact now, you may be able to finally enjoy life and see all the wonders of the world, rather than see only the struggles and hardships,” he said.

The 2018 BHS graduates are embracing the future, but are taking moments to remember how they got to graduation.

David Ribota, 17, said he has mixed emotions leaving Bunnell, but enjoyed the day with his classmates, calling it “a big family get together.”

“I’m sad that I’m leaving, but I’m also happy that I graduated. It’s a variety of feelings that I don’t know which to choose from,” said Ribota, who is headed to Housatonic Community College to study engineering science.

Giana Lopez, 18, said the graduation felt “unreal” and “amazing” as she shouted for all her friends collecting their diplomas.

She also realized how quickly high school can pass.

“It went by so fast. When someone tells you high school goes by fast, it does,” she said.

See next week’s Stratford Star for more information on the Bunnell High School graduation ceremony.