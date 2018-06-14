Stratford Star

College lacrosse: Kyle Souza earns All-American status

By Bill Bloxsom on June 14, 2018

Since signing to play at Dominican College, Kyle Sousa has been named the school’s top make scholar-athlete three years running.

Kyle Souza, a Dominican College men’s lacrosse player, has been named to the Google Cloud Academic Division II At Large All-America® team it was announced by the College Sports Information Directors of America (CoSIDA).

To be eligible for the All-American ballot, Souza was named to the Google Cloud Academic All-District® Men’s At-Large first team.

A junior defender from Stratford and a St. Joseph of Trumbull graduate, Souza was previously named to the All-Central Atlantic Collegiate Conference (CACC) first team and the All-Eastern College Athletic Conference (ECAC) first team.

Souza, a three-year starter, ranked 18th in the CACC in caused turnovers and was one of this year’s captains.

Off the field, Souza sports a 3.97 grade-point-average and is majoring in criminal justice.

He was a first team Class S All-State selection and team captain as a senior at St. Joseph.

Souza has been named the Dominican College (N.Y.) top freshman, sophomore and junior male scholar-athlete and was inducted into the Dominican College New York Sigma Chapter of Chi Alpha Sigma.

Souza, who started playing lacrosse with Sterling House, is also a two-time selection to the ECC Commissioner’s Honor Roll.

The 2017-18 Google Cloud Academic Men’s At-Large Team, selected by CoSIDA, recognizes the nation’s top student-athletes for their combined performances on the playing field and in the classroom.

Bill Bloxsom

