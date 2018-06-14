Julien Debelle Duplan from Milford will begin a bike ride from Boston to Greenwich on June 22 to raise funds to combat Lou Gehrig’s disease.

“After finally settling in post-graduation, I’ve decided to get involved again,” said Debelle Duplan, a Sacred Heart University graduate now working in Shelton. “It’s a great cause and we ride for those who no longer can.”

The Tri-State trek is a 270-mile, three-day bike journey that raises money for ALS, also known as Lou Gehrig’s Disease.

ALS is a progressive neurodegenerative disease that leads to paralysis, due to the death of motor neurons in the spinal cord and brain. Patients become trapped in their bodies, unable to speak, eat, or breath on their own.

“I first got involved with this ride through my stepfather back in high school in 2011,” Debelle Duplan said. “I completed the ride three times and loved being involved. It has now been five years since the last time I did this ride and I’ve decided it’s time to do it again.

“I’m now two years out of college and couldn’t think of a better way to get involved with the ALS community again. To this date, I have raised over $3,500 and biked over 600 miles for ALS TDI.

“I almost feel selfish that I took a five-year break from this amazing event, but couldn’t be anymore excited to get involved again.

“Please help me in my efforts (https://tst.als.net/juliendebelle). Every donation makes a huge difference and means the world to me and everyone suffering from ALS.”