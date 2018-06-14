Stratford Star

Rejected signatures end Palmer’s primary bid

By Melvin Mason on June 14, 2018 in Lead News, News, Politics & Elections ·

Prez Palmer  will not be able to challenge Phil Young for a state representative seat.

Fifty-one of the 293 signatures Palmer submitted in his petition to force a primary for the 120th District Democratic nomination were rejected, said Democratic Registrar of Voters Rick Marcone.

Palmer needed to get 248 signatures of registered Democratic voters in the 120th District to the Registrar’s office by Tuesday. With the rejected signatures, Palmer only has 242 valid signatures, leaving him six short of the goal to force an Aug. 14 primary.

Marcone said the signatures were rejected because some were from registered Republicans, unaffiliated voters and Democrats who live outside of the 120th District.

Young, the current 120th District state representative, is now set to face Republican endorsed candidate Jim Feehan in the Nov. 6 election.

