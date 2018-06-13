Pedestrian bridge installed at Stratford High

The original Stratford High School building now has a connection to its future.

One that passes right over King Street.

Construction crews working on the renovation of SHS installed on Friday the most notable feature of the high school: A new pedestrian bridge that will link the current building built in 1925 to the new western wing across the street.

Town and Stratford school officials watched the crew install the bridge, which spans 70 feet across King Street and is 14.5 feet wide and 13.5 feet tall.

Components for the bridge, which weighs at least 60,000 pounds, were delivered to the SHS renovation construction site on March 27, though it had to be built over the course of 10 weeks.

The bridge is being supported by newly installed columns outside of the buildings, said Public Safety Director Larry Ciccarelli.

Superintendent Janet Robinson took note of students watching the construction. That it’s in place is exciting for all, she said.

“I think when they see the bridge is finally in place … [they see that they] can go from here to there. I think it’s a great symbol to the town, to the kids, that all that conversation is coming to reality here,” Robinson said.

For the students, Robinson said, the renovation is unbelievable, especially given how many infrastructure issues they have had to deal with.

The renovation, which began last June, is something that’s been on the minds of townspeople for years.

Robinson says the project shows that “good-hearted people” were willing to put the work in and create a 21st Century building.

Work on the existing building will begin next week when classes are finished for the 2017-18 school year. Robinson expects the new wing to be completed by November, but it will not be open for classes until the start of the spring 2019 semester.