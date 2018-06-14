Garden Menagerie

The Garden Menagerie exhibit will run June 14 through Aug. 25 at the Pequot Library, 720 Pequot Avenue, Southport. The exhibit features a variety of works by Alex Sax. For more information, visit pequotlibrary.org.

George Gershwin

An Evening with George Gershwin is on June 14 at 7:30 p.m. at the Pequot Library, 720 Pequot Avenue, Southport. The event is free. For more information, visit pequotlibrary.org.

The Posies

The Posies will perform on June 14 at 7:45 p.m. at the Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford Street, Fairfield. They will perform with Terra Lightfoot and the Shellye Valauskas Experience. Tickets are $35. For more information, visit fairfieldtheatre.org.

Art Show

An Open Juried Art Show will run June 15 through July 13 at Bendheim Gallery, 299 Greenwich Avenue, Greenwich. The exhibit features works by members of the Arts Society of Greenwich. For more information, visit call 203-629-1533.

Curious Incident

The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time will be screened on June 15 at 7 p.m. at Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Road, Ridgefield. Tickets are $25. For more information, visit ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

The Subdudes

The Subdudes will perform on June 15 at 8 p.m. at the Palace Danbury, 165 Main Street, Danbury. Tickets are $40-$50. For more information, visit thepalacedanbury.com.

Mystic Bowie

Mystic Bowie will perform a Talking Heads tribute on June 15 at 8 p.m. at Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford Street, Fairfield. Tickets are $27. For more information, visit fairfieldtheatre.org.

Paul Nelson Band

The Paul Nelson Band will perform on June 15 at 8 p.m. at the Bijou Theatre, 275 Fairfield Avenue, Bridgeport. Tickets are $15-$30. For more information, visit bijoutheatrect.net.

SUP Cup

The fourth annual Charles Island Stand Up Paddleboard (SUP) Cup is on June 16 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Walnut Beach, Milford. The race is hosted by Scoot & Paddle of Milford and the Surfrider Foundation of Connecticut. Stand up paddleboard and kayak races will include the Elite-5 Miles, the Charles Island Challenge; the Recreational 2.25 Miles, Land Ho; The Youth .5 Mile, Arrr Matey, and the Technical M Course for qualifying elite racers. Register online in advance at paddleguru.com.

Rhubarb Festival

The Rhubarb Festival is on June 16-17 from noon to 5 p.m. at the White Silo Farm & Winery, 32 Route 39, Sherman. Admission is free. For more information, visit whitesilowinery.com.

Joe Neumann

Joe Neumann will perform on June 16 and 17 from noon to 2 p.m. at the Connecticut Post Mall, 1201 Boston Post Road, Milford. The performance is free. For more information, visit joeneumannmusician.com.

Brew Festival

The East Coast Brew Festival is on June 16 at 2 p.m. at Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford Street, Fairfield. Tickets are $65 in advance and $75 on day of event. For more information, visit fairfieldtheatre.org.

Murder mystery

A Party to Die For: Center for Contemporary Printmaking’s Murder Mystery Masquerade Party at the Mansion will be on June 16 at 6:30 p.m. at the Lockwood-Mathews Mansion, 295 West Avenue, Mathews Park, Norwalk. Tickets are $125. For more information, visit [email protected].

Al Di Meola

Al Di Meola will perform on June 16 at 8 p.m. at the Ridgefield Playhouse at 80 East Ridge Road, Ridgefield. Tickets are $49.50. For more information, visit ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

Left Ear Trio

The Left Ear Trio will perform on June 16 at 8 p.m. at the Carriage Barn Arts Center, 681 South Avenue, New Canaan. Tickets are $20. For more information, visit CarriageBarn.org/jazz.

Audra McDonald

Audra McDonald will perform on June 16 at 8:30 p.m. at the Caramoor Center for Music and Arts, 149 Girdle Ridge Road, Katonah, N.Y. Tickets are $45-$110. For more information, visit caramoor.org

Triathlon

The annual JCC Youth Triathlon is on June 17 from 7 a.m. to noon at the Stamford Jewish Community Center, 1035 Newfield Avenue, Stamford. For more information, visit stamfordjcc.org.

School of Rock

School of Rock will perform on June 17 at noon at the Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford Street, Fairfield. Tickets are $20. For more information, visit fairfieldtheatre.org.

*The Knights

The Knights will perform a family concert on June 17 at 1 p.m. at the Caramoor Center for Music and Arts, 149 Girdle Ridge Road, Katonah, N.Y. Tickets are $20. For more information, visit caramoor.org.

Anders Osborne Solo

Anders Osborne Solo will perform on June 17 at 7:45 p.m. at Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford Street, Fairfield. He will perform with Jay Psaros. Tickets are $58. For more information, visit fairfieldtheatre.org.