Stratford should value its teachers

Dear Stratford residents:

My heart breaks for the teachers in Stratford that were recently laid off, the students and teachers deserve so much better than this. Why would anyone want to teach in a town where their job is constantly being threatened, where they don’t feel valued, respected and appreciated? We are going to lose so many wonderful teachers in town because of all of this unnecessary nonsense and it isn’t fair to the students, teachers and schools.

The majority of the teachers voted “no” to furlough days and they were basically forced into voting again because they didn’t vote the way that the superintendent requested them to. The teachers voted again in January and they voted “yes,” which gave them a pay cut to help save teachers’ jobs and kept a positive learning environment for their students for the 2017-18 school year. Teachers knew that layoffs may occur for the next school year but they were told it would be to a much lesser extent than what was originally proposed in January. The layoffs that were just issued throughout the elementary schools are much worse than what was expected. So basically the teachers were lied to, forced into voting yes and pink slips were issued to teachers two weeks ago.

The elementary schools are currently being redistricted to have students attend their home schools, which will save a substantial amount of money in busing. We also received more money from the state than we originally expected, so why are our teachers losing their jobs? Dr. Janet Robinson is well aware of the Board of Education’s financial situation, so I really hope that we won’t see any raises at central office this year when we can’t afford to keep all of our wonderful teachers. I thought that the superintendent and Board of Education were supposed to support the teachers and students and have their best interest at heart, not stab them in the back. Teachers had to start their winter break in fear for their jobs and now they will begin their summer break looking for a job. This is a terrible way to treat the teachers and students; they do not deserve this at all.

My daughter attends Eli Whitney Elementary School, I work there and I am also one of the PTSA presidents. Our school is unfortunately losing two amazing third grade teachers who are irreplaceable. Mrs. Tone Saether and Mrs. Sheri Del Sole are hard-working, honest, kind, funny, beautiful, dedicated, passionate, loving and caring teachers. They put their heart into everything they do and work very hard to give their students the best education. Losing two teachers in the same grade at the same school is terrible. The large class sizes that the elementary schools currently have are unacceptable; it isn’t fair to the teachers or the students. Eliminating teacher positions will have class sizes increase, which is ridiculous. We can always use more teachers, not less. This is just a snapshot of one elementary school in town; I hope that this helps you see the bigger picture that all elementary schools will be affected.

Stratford teachers are very important to me and I will be forever grateful to them. Thank you from the bottom of my heart for everything that you do for our children, we are so lucky to have you, I have your back and I support you. My heart breaks for all of you and I am very sorry that you have to go through this. You should be excited for the end of the year celebrations and kicking off your summer break, not stressing over looking for a job.

We need to come together for the sake of our children, teachers and schools and show the superintendent and Board of Education how important our teachers are and what they mean to our children and school community. Please call, write letters or send an email to the superintendent, Board of Education central office and the Board of Ed members.

I want to thank the members of the Board of Education for volunteering their time to our teachers, students, schools and town. Please remember what you promised everyone during election season. I know it can be very difficult for you to disagree with the superintendent and to put up a fight but you need to do what is right for the teachers and students.

Keep the following quote in mind to remind you of how letting go of just one teacher will affect a child’s world: “To the world you may just be a teacher, but to your students you are the world.”