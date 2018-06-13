Stratford Police News

Parking space dispute

A Stratford man is facing a pair of charges after being accused of yelling at a woman over a parking space.

James Decoster, 67, of 1135 West Broad St., was charged with second-degree breach of peace and threatening.

Police were called at about 11:56 a.m. June 1 when a woman told officers that Decoster yelled at her about parking in a parking place outside of a residence. The woman told officers that Decoster had threatened to assault and beat her.

Officers found Decoster at the Cumberland Farms convenience store on West Broad Street. Decoster told officers that he was loud, but did not threaten the woman. Two witnesses corroborated the woman’s account that Decoster did threaten to hurt the woman. He was taken into custody without incident.

Decoster was released on a $500 bond and is scheduled to appear on June 18 at Bridgeport Superior Court.

Domestic incidents

A Stratford man is facing multiple charges after police said he grabbed and pushed his wife to the ground and spat on police officers.

Nicholas Watkins Denig, 38 of 441 Franklin St., was charged on June 2 with two counts each of second-degree criminal mischief, second-degree breach of peace, third-degree assault, disorderly conduct, risk of injury to a minor, interfering with an officer and four counts of assault on a peace officer.

Police said officers were called at about 7:45 p.m. June 2 by Denig’s wife. The woman told officers that she and Denig had a verbal argument, and he later grabbed her and pushed her to the ground.

Police said Denig was uncooperative with officers when they arrived at the residence and would not give his side of the story. Officers arrested him based on the woman’s complaints. Police said Denig spat on officers as he was being placed in a holding cell. Police said Denig was verbally combative with officers and damaged the holding cell by kicking it while he was in it.

According to state court records, Denig is scheduled to appear on June 28 in Bridgeport Superior Court.

A Stratford man stands accused of assault after police said he punched his wife in the arm during an argument.

Luis Alberto Duran, 42, of 300 Harding Ave., was charged on June 3 with two counts of third-degree assault and one count each of risk of injury to a minor and disorderly conduct.

Police were called to the Duran home at about 1:43 a.m. Police said Duran yelled at his wife as she was talking with neighbors. Police said Duran went back to their home and hit the couple’s son with a flip-flop after the father had asked the boy about going to bed. Police said the son went next door to the neighbor’s home and his mother about what happened and Duran locked them out of the home. Police said Duran had also punched his wife in the arm during their argument.

Police said Duran told officers that his wife had made up the complaint, but neighbors outside who heard the argument corroborated the wife’s account. Police said Duran and his wife were in the process of separating.

According to state court records, Duran posted $1,000 bond and is scheduled to appear on July 11 in Bridgeport Superior Court.

Contractor theft

A Stratford man accused of taking $1,400 to install windows at a home without doing any of the work is facing a larceny charge following his arrest by Stratford Police.

Police charged John Kondakor, 49, of 80 Boston Ave. on June 6 with fifth-degree larceny.

Police said Kondakor, owner of JK Roofing and Siding, went to a resident’s home on Sept. 7, 2017, and gave a quote for the installation of windows. Police said he took the order, but refused to call the homeowner back or do any of the work. A warrant was later issued for Kondakor’s arrest.

Kondakor was picked up by Milford Police at about 11 p.m. June 6, and he was turned over to Stratford police on the warrant.

Kondakor paid a $10,000 bond and is scheduled to appear on June 18 in Bridgeport Superior Court.

Father-son fight

A father and son fight in the early morning hours leads to the son’s arrest.

Rakeem Dejaunne Mack, 30, of 55 Bates St., was charged on June 1 with second-degree criminal mischief, third-degree assault, threatening and disorderly conduct.

Police were called to Mack’s residence at about 1:18 a.m. June 1 after a call. Police said Mack had returned home and appeared to have been drinking. Police said Mack’s mother had tried to speak with him and Mack became argumentative. Police said Mack’s father tried to break up the argument and have them talk at a later time when Mack allegedly put his hands on his mother. Police said Mack and his father then began a scuffle, causing them to fall into an entertainment center. Police said Mack sustained an injury above his left eye during the fight.

According to court records, Mack posted a $2,500 bond. He is scheduled to appear on July 11 in Bridgeport Superior Court.

Walmart theft

A Bridgeport man is facing a larceny charge after Stratford Police say he stole items from the Barnum Avenue Walmart.

Joseph Ramirez, 45, of 435 Griffin Ave., was charged last Saturday with fifth-degree larceny.

Police said Ramirez was seen on camera stealing a belt, two watches and headphones from the retailer. Police said Ramirez drove away and was found getting out of his car near the L.A. Fitness on Barnum Avenue.

As officers approached him, he tried to run through a Chinese food restaurant. Police apprehended Ramirez as he exited the rear of the restaurant.

Ramirez was ordered held on $500 bond and is scheduled to appear on June 22 in Bridgeport Superior Court.

Woman attacked

A Bridgeport man accused of attacking a woman from behind is facing three charges following his June 6 arrest.

Police said Frederick Shelby, 40, of 141 Union Ave., attacked a woman on May 30 at the corner of Main Street and Stratford Avenue.

Police received an anonymous complaint at about 12:34 a.m. and arrived to find a woman who told them a man in dark clothing grabbed her by the hand and neck and pushed her to the ground before leaving. The woman sustained scratches to her face, police said.

Police obtained surveillance video from several local stores to help identify the attacker. Police attempted to contact Shelby, A warrant was issued for Shelby’s arrest on May 8.

Shelby was arrested at state Superior Court in Bridgeport and charged with first-degree unlawful restraint, second-degree breach of peace and third-degree assault. According to state court records, Shelby is being held on a $15,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court next on June 18.