Double Up Dance, June 24, 10:30 a.m., Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford St., Fairfield. Dance recital. Tickets $25. Info: fairfieldtheatre.org.

Dancing at Dusk: Reena Shah, June 27, 5 p.m., Caramoor Center for Music and Arts, 149 Girdle Ridge Rd., Katonah. Tickets $14. Info: caramoor.org.

Premier Ballroom, June 30, 7-11:30 p.m., Holy Trinity Greek Church, 4070 Park Ave., Bridgeport. Manuel Trillo and Tatyana Larina will perform. Attendees can dance and watch the show. Tickets $20. Info: call 203-374-7308.

Connecticut Tango Festival, July 13-22, various locations. The Tango Festival will feature performances and classes with dancers in Danbury, Milford, Norwalk and Middletown. Tickets vary by day and location $25-$75. Info: CTTangoFest.org.

Ballet Under the Stars, July 15, 7:30 p.m., Ives Concert Park on the WCSU Westside campus, 43 Lake Ave. Danbury. The Connecticut Ballet will present Ballet under the Stars featuring Pulse by Darrell Grand Moultrie. A free onstage Ballroom Class will be offered from 6 to 7 p.m. with Ted Thomas. Tickets $10. Info: ivesconcertpark.com.

Square Dance Party, July 20, 7:30 – 9:30 p.m., Norfield Grange, 12 Good Hill Road, Weston. No experience necessary, casual dress. Suggested donation $5. Info: call 203-761-9939.