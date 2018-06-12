Thanks to the Eli Whitney community

To the Editor:

We would like to thank all of the staff, parents and students at Eli Whitney Elementary School for making our son’s first year of school such a memorable and exciting one.

Mrs. Eigo, Quinn’s kindergarten teacher, is exceptional. Always keeping us informed and helping our son to understand the concepts presented were her top priority. I know Mrs. Eigo truly cares for her students.

Mrs. Booska, the art teacher, is amazing and has really helped to develop Quinn’s love of drawing and coloring, something he nearly detested before entering her art class.

We sat through a couple of planning and placement team meetings this year and although staff/parents/administration cannot always agree with everything in a PPT, we are glad for the outcome and the help our son has received and will receive moving forward.

The leadership in the school has helped to run a school that is welcoming, helpful, kind and adds to the joy of our community. There are so many important and terrific people involved at this school it would be hard to name them all here. We thank you for a wonderful year.