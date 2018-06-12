Stratford Star

Stratford students earn academic recognition

By Stratford Star on June 12, 2018 in Community, News, Schools ·

Named to spring dean’s list

The following students were named to the spring semester dean’s list at Eastern Connecticut State University:

Harrison Brooks, ’18, political science and economics; Brooke Shannon, ’19, pre-elementary education and English; Katelyn Root ’20, pre-elementary education and liberal studies; Victoria Baker, ’20, exploratory STEM; Maggie Bodington, ’18, communication; Rochelle Buchanan, ’21, political science; Ryan Cueto, ’18, environmental earth science; Caroline Early, ’21, English; Ashley Glaudin, ’21, psychology; Julia Guerrucci, ’19, psychology; Emily Kratochwil, ’21, sociology; Breyanna Lesperance, ’21, criminology; Alexander Sarmiento, ’18, visual arts; Briana Shore, ’20, visual arts; Ana Tarshis, ’21, psychology; Natalia Torcaso, ’18, English.

 

Brianna Bursey was named to the spring semester dean’s list at Hofstra University.

 

Named to president’s list

Jeffrey Sharnick was named to the spring semester president’s list at Dean College.

 

Graduates from Greens Farms Acadmey

Celeste Matte graduated from Greens Farms Academy this spring. Matte, a member of the Cum Laude Society, received Visual Arts Award; the Lucie B. Warren Award for academic honors, conscientious effort, extracurricular involvement, personal warmth and generosity; and the Marijane Beltz Sportsmanship Award. She will attend St. Michael’s College in the fall.

