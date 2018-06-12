Stratford Storm Lacrosse recently wrapped up its spring season with three of its teams finishing as CONNY champions in their respective brackets.

Stratford Storm Lacrosse is the youth lacrosse program offered through Sterling House Community Center in Stratford.

“Our mission is to give every child in town the opportunity to learn the great game of lacrosse,” said John Karafa, lacrosse director.

For more information about Stratford Storm Lacrosse, please visit stratfordsterlinghouselacrosse.org.

The CONNY Tournament is a year-end event played on the fields of Yale University.

The Stratford Storm program entered seven teams with three of the girls teams winning their brackets: the Senior Girls A and B teams and the Junior team.

All of the Stratford teams played well and all had at least one win in their brackets.

Some of the Stratford Storm players were also selected to take part in the CONNY All-Star games.

The Stratford All-Stars players selected were: Senior Girls – Mariana Trovarelli (8th Grade), Senior Girls – Chelsea Fredericks (7th Grade), Junior Girls – Franky Derosa (6th Grade), Senior Boys – Josh Nuel (8th Grade), Junior Boys – Charlie Threshie (6th Grade), Junior Boys – Nate Estrella (5th Grade.)

Additionally, Storm Senior girls head coach Chuck Threshie was selected to coach the Senior Girls All-Star team.