Stratford Star

Readers Theatre offers romance

By Stratford Star on June 11, 2018 in Clubs & Organizations, Community, Entertainment, News ·

Stratford Library

Stratford Library

The Square One Theatre Company and Stratford Library will continue their annual Readers Theatre Summer Showcase Thursday, June 14, at 7 p.m., at the Library with a live, staged reading of Stella and Lou, a bittersweet later-in-life romance by Bruce Graham. This is the second of seven scheduled theatre readings that will continue at the Library on weekly Thursdays through July 26. The readings are free and open to the public.

Cast in the reading are Stratford actors Nadine Willig and Bruce Murray. Stratford resident Tom Holehan, artistic director of Square One, will stage the play.

Doors open at 6:30 p.m. for general seating. The reading is recommended for adult audiences.

For more information, call 203-385-4162.

Related posts:

  1. Readers Theatre Showcase continues at Stratford Library
  2. Readers Theatre Showcase series kicks off June 7
  3. Square One Friends hold final meeting
  4. Readers Theatre Showcase continues at Stratford Library

Tags: , , , , ,

Previous Post Sterling House honors volunteers Next Post AFC offers free health screenings for men
About author
Stratford Star

Stratford Star


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

Stratford Star

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. Stratford Star, 1000 Bridgeport Avenue, Shelton, CT 06484

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress