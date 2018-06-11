Readers Theatre offers romance

The Square One Theatre Company and Stratford Library will continue their annual Readers Theatre Summer Showcase Thursday, June 14, at 7 p.m., at the Library with a live, staged reading of Stella and Lou, a bittersweet later-in-life romance by Bruce Graham. This is the second of seven scheduled theatre readings that will continue at the Library on weekly Thursdays through July 26. The readings are free and open to the public.

Cast in the reading are Stratford actors Nadine Willig and Bruce Murray. Stratford resident Tom Holehan, artistic director of Square One, will stage the play.

Doors open at 6:30 p.m. for general seating. The reading is recommended for adult audiences.

For more information, call 203-385-4162.