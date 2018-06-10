Stratford Star

Bunnell relay eighth in New England 4×100 relay

By Stratford Star on June 10, 2018 in High School Sports, Sports Features ·

The Bunnell High 4×100 relay team restructured its lineup and took eighth at the New England High School Regional championships held at the University of New Hampshire on Saturday.

State Open champions, the Bulldogs entered New Englands seeded fourth overall out of 37 relay teams.

Bunnell, however, would not have Christ N’Dabian as he suffered an injury at the Open on June 4 and has been sidelined ever since.  

N’Dabian serves as the relay team’s lead runner, passing off the baton to second runner Jonathan Cineus.

N’Dabian continues professional daily rehabilitation and is listed as hopeful for the team’s trip to Greensboro, North Carolina next weekend to participate in the New Balance High School Outdoor National Track and Field Championships.

For the Regional, Bunnell called upon junior Elijah Alexandre to fill in for N’Dabian as its lead runner.

Alexandre stepped right in with a superb run and a fine handoff to Cineus.

Cineus was surrounded by competition in all lanes, as teams from Lowell (Mass.), Bristol Central Ct., North Kingston (R.I.), Shrewsbury (Mass.) and Danbury stayed in the lead.

Cineus handed off to Ramsley Exantus, who hustled to gain ground before he gave the baton to Elijah Henry, who was able to give Bunnell a 43.04 finish good for eighth.

The team of Joseph Young, Joseph O’Brien, Dasani Prideaux and Christopher Matthews out of Shrewsbury finished first and were crowned the 2018 New  England Regional Champions in the 4×100 relay.

Up next for Bunnell, the New Balance Outdoor Track and Field Championships next weekend in Greensboro, North Carolina.

Related posts:

  1. Bunnell defeats Pomperaug in SWC quarterfinal match
  2. Bunnell baseball posts walk off win over ND
  3. Bunnell softball loses on road to Pomperaug
  4. Bunnell defeats Stratford in baseball semifinal

Tags: , ,

Previous Post Test Drive: Mazda’s new CX-9 is spacious Next Post STA tennis: June Mystery Mixed Doubles winners
About author
Stratford Star

Stratford Star


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

Stratford Star

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. Stratford Star, 1000 Bridgeport Avenue, Shelton, CT 06484

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress