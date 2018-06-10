The Bunnell High 4×100 relay team restructured its lineup and took eighth at the New England High School Regional championships held at the University of New Hampshire on Saturday.

State Open champions, the Bulldogs entered New Englands seeded fourth overall out of 37 relay teams.

Bunnell, however, would not have Christ N’Dabian as he suffered an injury at the Open on June 4 and has been sidelined ever since.

N’Dabian serves as the relay team’s lead runner, passing off the baton to second runner Jonathan Cineus.

N’Dabian continues professional daily rehabilitation and is listed as hopeful for the team’s trip to Greensboro, North Carolina next weekend to participate in the New Balance High School Outdoor National Track and Field Championships.

For the Regional, Bunnell called upon junior Elijah Alexandre to fill in for N’Dabian as its lead runner.

Alexandre stepped right in with a superb run and a fine handoff to Cineus.

Cineus was surrounded by competition in all lanes, as teams from Lowell (Mass.), Bristol Central Ct., North Kingston (R.I.), Shrewsbury (Mass.) and Danbury stayed in the lead.

Cineus handed off to Ramsley Exantus, who hustled to gain ground before he gave the baton to Elijah Henry, who was able to give Bunnell a 43.04 finish good for eighth.

The team of Joseph Young, Joseph O’Brien, Dasani Prideaux and Christopher Matthews out of Shrewsbury finished first and were crowned the 2018 New England Regional Champions in the 4×100 relay.

Up next for Bunnell, the New Balance Outdoor Track and Field Championships next weekend in Greensboro, North Carolina.