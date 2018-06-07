Stratford Star

The Shockers defeated the Warriors, 19-16, in Stratford Coed Softball League action this past week.

Luke Lohnes led the Shockers with a home run, a double and three singles, which were good for five RBIs. Mike Spoto and Jay Nads each drove in three runs. Caitlin Wood went 4 for 5. Greg Pasco and Sam Negron-Mastro of the Warriors had four RBIs each. Jonathan Rivera and Greg Pasco each hit key inning home runs for the Warriors.

Sharks win

The Sharks defeated the Shockers at Sharks, 17-7. Ryan Mulvey drove in seven runs for the winners with a pair of home runs and a single. Dan Wiles had a triple. The Shockers’ Lohnes and Joe Colagrossi both collect two RBIs each.

Maxwell’s wins two games

Dave Morales led Maxwell’s with a home run and seven RBIs in its win over the Hit Squad. Mike Ribas homered and drove in four runs. In a 15-4 victory the Heroes, Dave Morales led the way with a home run, two singles, and five RBIs. Ted Morales, Mike Ribas and Jeanine Hernandez collect two RBIs each.

Sticks & Chicks triumph

Steve Castagna, Lawrence Little, Mike Bigga and Chris Banzurick led Sticks & Chicks to an impressive win over the Warriors with long home runs. Lorien Bean went 3 for 4 with an amazing triple. Greg Pasco had three hits with three RBIs for the Warriors.

