Stratford Senior Men’s Club holds golf tourney

Stratford Senior Men’s Club Golf Tournament will be held on Saturday, Aug. 4, at Short Beach. Registration is at 8 a.m. and shotgun tee-off is at 9 a.m.

Food and drink provided. There also will be raffles and prizes.

Cost is $50 per person and $180 per foursome. Sign up by Aug. 1 with Bob Mastroni, 203-362-5675.

Advertising sponsors also are sought. Cost is $60 for each business or organization to advertise at the holes. Send a check made out to Stratford Senior Men’s Club to Bob Mastroni, 1432 Main St., Stratford.