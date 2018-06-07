Stratford High bridge to be installed on Friday

A major portion of the Stratford High School renovation and expansion will come on Friday as crews will install a pedestrian bridge over King Street.

The bridge will be installed at 10 a.m. Friday over King Street. It will connect the original SHS building, also known as the 1925 building, to the expanded facility.

“It shows the development of the project, that the project is moving forward,” said Stratford Public Safety Director Larry Ciccarelli.

Ciccarelli said the bridge will look “iconic.”

The new wing of the high school will house more than 90% of the classes. The current building will be renovated to include a larger gymnasium, a new auditorium and a school restaurant. Ciccarelli said the current SHS will have “more of a municipal feel.”

An athletic practice field is also expected to be built south of the current SHS.

Work on the $125.9 million project started last June. Town officials have sought renovations to SHS for more than 10 years as older equipment and infrastructure in the building has failed.

Ciccarelli said traffic on King Street will be restricted from Thursday night to June 19.