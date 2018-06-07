Stratford Star

United soccer: CFC 16U team onto Nationals

By Stratford Star on June 7, 2018 in High School Sports, Recreational Sports, Sports Features ·

Team members (front row) are: Sofia Germano, Peyton McNamara, Jenna Hall, Chloe Landers, Ava Simunovic, Kasey Lawrence and Olivia Kells; (second row) coach Matt Micros, Madison Gambardella, Karsen Pirone, Erin Martin, Olivia Dubuc, Jakayla Thomas, Kyla Gallagher, Jill Hall, Mia Gonzalez, Caroline Campion, Madison Lopol, Jessica Kondic and coach Scott McBride. Missing from photo are Brooke Tracey and Gia Edwards.

The CFC United 16U girls soccer team captured the Northeast Conference title in the ECNL League.

The locals are ranked by the ECNL website as the third best team in the country and will next compete in the National Tournament in Seattle.

