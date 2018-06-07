After a season of rain, wind, and more cold than warmth, the Sterling House Adult Flag Football League has a new spring season champion.
This past Sunday at Pender’s Field, SportsBetCapping.com captured the title with a convincing 27-12 victory over the first seeded Whiskey Barrel team that has dominated the league in recent years.
Fifteen teams competed in the 2018 spring season.
The Whiskey Barrel team was undefeated in the regular season with a 14-0 record.
SportsBetCapping.com tied for second place with a 12-2 record.
The fall season will begin in early September.
Email Bill at [email protected] for information on entering a team.