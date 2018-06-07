Stratford Star

Flag football: SportsBetCapping.com takes spring title

By Stratford Star on June 7, 2018 in High School Sports, Recreational Sports, Sports Features ·

SportsBetCapping.com won the spring championship. Team members (front row) are: Greg Veteri, Matt Zrallack, Fred Wills and Josh Baron; (second row) Tim Reagan, Rob Veteri, Mark Kryer, Matt Carey, Rob Wynn and Joey Baccielo.

After a season of rain, wind, and more cold than warmth, the Sterling House Adult Flag Football League has a new spring season champion.
This past Sunday at Pender’s Field, SportsBetCapping.com captured the title with a convincing 27-12 victory over the first seeded Whiskey Barrel team that has dominated the league in recent years.

Fifteen teams competed in the 2018 spring season.

The Whiskey Barrel team was undefeated in the regular season with a 14-0 record.

SportsBetCapping.com tied for second place with a 12-2 record.

The fall season will begin in early September.

Email Bill at [email protected] for information on entering a team.

