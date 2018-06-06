Stratford Star

Basketball: Bunnell coach Pat Yerina steps down

By Bill Bloxsom on June 6, 2018 in High School Sports, Sports Features ·

Pat Yerina’s Bunnell teams won 305 games and a state title. — David G. Whitham photo

Pat Yerina, after two-plus decades running the Bunnell High boys basketball program, has decided to step down.

“After twenty-one years, I have decided it is time for a change,” Yerina wrote in an email to the HAN Network on Wednesday evening.

“I have resigned as varsity boys basketball coach at Bunnell High School. I would like to thank all my former players, my entire coaching staff (past and present), the parents and the Bunnell community for their unwavering support and commitment in helping make the Bunnell boys basketball team a highly successful program.

“I continue to have a passion and a competitive spirit for the game and coaching. I look forward to pursuing other coaching opportunities.”

Yerina led the Bulldogs to 305 victories in his tenure, a Class L title in 2015 and four South-West Conference championships.

Related posts:

  1. Basketball: Vann nets 1,000th point in Bunnell rout
  2. Boys basketball: Newington dethrones Bunnell
  3. Wrestling: Bunnell Bulldogs post four pins in opener
  4. Girls basketball: Bunnell High tips Stratford in overtime

Tags: , , ,

Previous Post SPOTLIGHT: Events happening in Stratford area
About author
Bill Bloxsom

Bill Bloxsom


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

Stratford Star

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. Stratford Star, 1000 Bridgeport Avenue, Shelton, CT 06484

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress