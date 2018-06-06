Pat Yerina, after two-plus decades running the Bunnell High boys basketball program, has decided to step down.

“After twenty-one years, I have decided it is time for a change,” Yerina wrote in an email to the HAN Network on Wednesday evening.

“I have resigned as varsity boys basketball coach at Bunnell High School. I would like to thank all my former players, my entire coaching staff (past and present), the parents and the Bunnell community for their unwavering support and commitment in helping make the Bunnell boys basketball team a highly successful program.

“I continue to have a passion and a competitive spirit for the game and coaching. I look forward to pursuing other coaching opportunities.”

Yerina led the Bulldogs to 305 victories in his tenure, a Class L title in 2015 and four South-West Conference championships.