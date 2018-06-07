Author to speak about notorious serial killer June 19

The Stratford Library, 2203 Main Street will host author Maureen Boyle for a special Meet-the-Author program on Tuesday, June 19, at 6:30 p.m. Boyle will discuss her book, Shallow Graves: The Hunt for the New Bedford Highway Serial Killer. The program is free and open to the public.

Eleven women went missing over the spring and summer of 1988 in New Bedford, Massachusetts, an old fishing port known as the Whaling City, where Moby Dick, Frederick Douglass, textile mills and heroin-dealing represent just a few of the many threads in the community’s diverse fabric. In Shallow Graves, investigative reporter Maureen Boyle tells the story of a case that has haunted New England for thirty years.

Boyle, an award winning journalist, has been a crime reporter in New England for more than 25 years, including at the New Bedford Standard-Times during this notorious serial murder case. She holds an undergraduate degree in journalism from the University of Bridgeport and a master’s degree in criminal justice from Anna Maria College in Paxton, Mass. She is now director of the Journalism Program at Stonehill College in Easton, Mass. This is her first book.

Autographed book copies will be available for purchase following her talk.

For more information, call 203-385-4164 or visit stratfordlibrary.org.