Stratford Star

Summer Sunset Concert series kicks off June 12 at Paradise Green

By Stratford Star on June 7, 2018 in Clubs & Organizations, Community, Entertainment, News ·

The Summer Sunset concert series continues on Tuesday, Aug. 1, at 7 p.m. with On the One playing R&B music. Rain date is Aug. 3.The Stratford Recreation Department presents their Summer Sunset Concert Series at Paradise Green June 12-Sept. 11. Concerts generally begin at 7 p.m. but some may start a bit later. Bring a lawn chair, something to eat and a favorite beverage.

Sponsored by Paradise Pizza.

All concerts are held at 7 p.m., at Paradise Green, unless otherwise noted.

 

Date Band Genre Rain Date
June 12 Community Concert Band Easy Listening June 14
June 18 * FREE Movie Night June 20
June 19 Robert Atwood Band Rock ‘n’ Roll June 21
June 26 Connecticut Symphonic Band American Composers June 28
July 10 Community Concert Band Easy listening July 12
July 17 * The Baron’s Doowop, Motown July 19
July 24 Nashville Drive Band Country July 26
July 31 Fools on a Hill Band Beatles August 2
August 7 Vinny & Ray Band Afro, Cuban, Latin August 9
August 8 * FREE Movie Night August 15
August 14 * Kathy Thompson Band Dance August 16
August 21 Re-entry Band Classic Lite Rock August 23
August 28 Signature Band Jazz August 30
Sept. 4 Slammin Band R&B, Funk Sept. 6
Sept. 11 The Bernadette’s R&B Sept. 13
* Moonbounce and Shriners Clowns will be at the Green

 

Related posts:

  1. Summer sunset concert series kicks off June 13
  2. Summer sunset concert series returns June 13
  3. Summer Sunset Concert Series at Paradise Green
  4. Summer sunset concert series continues

Tags: , , , ,

Previous Post Stratford students recognized for academic achievements Next Post Flag football: SportsBetCapping.com takes spring title
About author
Stratford Star

Stratford Star


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

Stratford Star

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. Stratford Star, 1000 Bridgeport Avenue, Shelton, CT 06484

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress