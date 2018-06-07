Summer Sunset Concert series kicks off June 12 at Paradise Green

The Stratford Recreation Department presents their Summer Sunset Concert Series at Paradise Green June 12-Sept. 11. Concerts generally begin at 7 p.m. but some may start a bit later. Bring a lawn chair, something to eat and a favorite beverage.
Sponsored by Paradise Pizza.
All concerts are held at 7 p.m., at Paradise Green, unless otherwise noted.
|Date
|Band
|Genre
|Rain Date
|June 12
|Community Concert Band
|Easy Listening
|June 14
|June 18
|*
|FREE Movie Night
|June 20
|June 19
|Robert Atwood Band
|Rock ‘n’ Roll
|June 21
|June 26
|Connecticut Symphonic Band
|American Composers
|June 28
|July 10
|Community Concert Band
|Easy listening
|July 12
|July 17
|*
|The Baron’s
|Doowop, Motown
|July 19
|July 24
|Nashville Drive Band
|Country
|July 26
|July 31
|Fools on a Hill Band
|Beatles
|August 2
|August 7
|Vinny & Ray Band
|Afro, Cuban, Latin
|August 9
|August 8
|*
|FREE Movie Night
|August 15
|August 14
|*
|Kathy Thompson Band
|Dance
|August 16
|August 21
|Re-entry Band
|Classic Lite Rock
|August 23
|August 28
|Signature Band
|Jazz
|August 30
|Sept. 4
|Slammin Band
|R&B, Funk
|Sept. 6
|Sept. 11
|The Bernadette’s
|R&B
|Sept. 13
|*
|Moonbounce and Shriners Clowns will be at the Green