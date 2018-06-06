Stratford Library programs for youth and adults

Stratford Library, 2203 Main Street; Hours: Monday-Thursday, 10-8; Friday-Saturday, 10-5; 203-385-4162, stratfordlibrary.org.

Readers Theatre Summer Showcase

Annual series of live theatre readings returns every Thursday night, from June 7 to July 26, at 7 p.m., in the Lovell Room, with a new play performed by area actors. Free and open to the public. Doors open at 6:30 for general seating. Adult audiences suggested. No reading scheduled on July 19. Call 203-395-4162 for titles and dates.

CT Open House Day

On June 9, Connecticut Open House Day, more than 200 other organizations and attractions throughout the state will open their doors and offer special incentives to visitors. Check out the Stratford Library’s special book exhibit about Connecticut as well as a lobby slide exhibit highlighting the Library’s history, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

Monday Matinees

Monday Matinees film series continues June 11, at noon, in the Lovell Room with a free screening of Blade Runner 2049, rated R. Next: The Shape of Water, R, June 25.

Free digital service

The Stratford Library will offer a free digital service to help local residents stay informed about events in the greater Stratford area. The service is called Burbio.com, a free website and app that puts Stratford school, government, library and community events in one place.

With Burbio one can select calendars to follow, create a personalized event feed, sync events to personal Google or iPhone calendars instantly and get notified when things change. Patrons can sign up at Burbio.com or download the app for iPhone or Android.

Stratford Library Director Sheri Szymanski said, “We know our patrons will love how simple and easy Burbio makes it to stay up to date with everything going on in Stratford including all the events and services their Library has to offer.”

Career coach

Free services to low-wage workers and job seekers age 16 and older in Southwestern Connecticut who are unable to get the services at local career centers due to lack of transportation, childcare or employment schedules. 2018 schedule from 10-noon and 1-3 each month: June 18 (resume class), July 23, Aug. 20, Sept. 24 (Exel class), Oct. 29, Nov. 26 (resume class) and Dec. 17.

Meet the Author

Award-winning journalist/author Maureen Boyle will discuss her work, Shallow Graves, about serial killings that took place in Bedford, Massachusetts Tuesday, June 19, 6:30-8 p.m., Lovell Room. Free and open to the public.

Art exhibit

Original photography, Nature at its Best, by Stratford’s Janice Pavlides will be on display through June. Free and open to the public.

Books Over Coffee

Books Over Coffee features Glass Houses by Louise Penny Wednesday, June 27, noon, Lovell Room. Kathy Faggella leads discussion. Free and open to the public. Light refreshments served.

The Tempest

The Hudson Shakespeare Company returns to Stratford for its annual outdoor Shakespeare program Saturday, June 30, 2 p.m., Amphitheatre. Bring a lawn chair or blanket. In the event of rain, performance is held in the Library Lovell Room. Free and open to the public.

Digital Dash contest

The Stratford Library is on a mission to get more people to try digital reading through their OverDrive program which offers patrons access to more than 8,000 free digital titles.

Throughout the rest of this year, the library is participating in OverDrive’s Digital Dash contest. If they hit 21,148 digital checkouts by the end of the year, they will be eligible to win additional funds to buy more eBooks and audiobooks for their OverDrive collection.

Readers can access the library’s digital collection 24/7 by visiting stratford.overdrive.com/ or by downloading the Libby app from their device’s app store.