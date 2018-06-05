Stratford Star

Stratford property transfers: May 28-June 2

By Stratford Star on June 5, 2018 in Property Transfers ·

Property transfers: May 28 to June 2

380 Rockwell Ave.: LDR Realty Ventures LLC to Carl H. Maxinau for $285,000.

106 Warwick Ave.: Leslie Smith Teardo to Laura A. Kovac for $311,100.

3699 Broadbridge Ave., Unit 199: Jessica Santiago to R&G Best Properties LLC for $57,500.

174A Midwood Trail: Estate of Ruth A. Beauchemin to Phyllis E. Smith for $165,000.

1888 Barnum Ave.: JK Labroad, as Trustee of the Barnum 1888GS Trust to A-1Property.com LLC for $227,500.

283B Agawam Drive: Estate of Frank J. Tanucci to LFS Services LLC for $185,000.

20 Albright Ave.: Corey P. Wiener to Dana Halline for $279,900.

106 Burbank Drive: Jeffrey K. Foster to Hillary Chachra for $259,900.

1398 Barnum Ave.: Cutrufello’s Creamery to Lote LLC for $460,000.

45 Airway Drive: Jeff E. Tomlin to Jason Edward Potter for $240,000.

24 Happy Hollow Circle, Unit U, Vijaykumar Reddiar and Sharmilee Jayachandran to Frank T. Ballaro for $155,000.

947 Hawley Lane: Steven Cavazzini to Glen Hill for $290,000.

175 Mary Ave.: U.S. Bank N/A as Trustee to S&S Nutrition Inc for $120,750.

463 Greenfield Ave.: Creston Capital LLC to Brittney Goncalves for $277,500.

25 Washburn Drive: Jennifer A. Stritch to Chrishe C. Aimable for $280,000.

76 Wooster Ave.: Alexander Noa to Geraldlynn Ortiz for $144,200.

1574 North Ave.: Ashley Tanno to Taylor Carroll-Marino for $255,000.

82 Lobdell Drive: Geoffrey and Carrie Burr to Corti Cooper for $310,000.

106 Canaan Court #16: Patricio and Martha L. Ortiz to Juanita Y. Lashley for $40,000.

300 Roosevelt Ave.: Juanita Lashley to Timarley Davis for $205,000.

39 Keane Place: Deborah J. Clark to Rolando Collazo for $202,000.

91 Circle Drive: Matthew L. Panilaitis to Kathleen A. Hart-Jones for $203,000.

644 Onondaga Lane, Unit A: Eric and Patricia Peabody to Joe Gigantelli for $325,000.

251A Agawam Drive: LFS Services LLC to Robert Castellanete for $340,000.

