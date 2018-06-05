The Bunnell High boys track and field team traveled to Veterans Memorial Stadium at Willow Brook Park in New Britain on Monday to compete in the CIAC State Open championships.

Bunnell sent five athletes into the meet, who qualified as a result of their performances in the CIAC Class MM championships held last Wednesday. It was a packed house with athletes from 67 teams on hand.

The Bulldogs’ 4100 relay team of Christ N’Dabian, Jonathan Cineus, Ramsley Exantus and Elijah Henry were seeded third coming into the finals.

Tyreek Smith qualified to handle the long jump duties.

The Bunnell faithful had all eyes on lane four where N’Dabian started things off in the 4×100.

N’Dabian had a strong start, as did Bristol Central’s Pat Kjornrattanawich and Danbury’s Christopher Cledera.

N’Dabian went into his final turn and had a smooth handoff to Cineus, whose transfer to Exantus was as smooth.

Going into the third leg, Danbury’s Jaden Cazorla was out in front. Keeping pace for Bunnell was Exantus.

Going into the final handoff Bristol Central anchor Nigel West was slightly ahead of Danbury’s Sean-Michael Parkinson.

Bunnell’s hopes relied on Henry.

As he grabbed the baton from Exantus he gained ground heading towards the finish line, leaned in, and took first place.

Bunnell’s time was 42.59. Bristol Central was second at 42.64. Danbury was third at 42.81.

After stumbling out of the blocks, Henry gutted out a second place finish of 11.02. Slightly ahead was Hartford Public’s Leon Campbell at 10.93. N’Dabian sixth at 11.21.

Midway through this meet Bunnell was holding up in the top spots in team scoring with 22 points. Also in contention were Danbury, Hartford Public, Staples and Derby.

Bunnell turned its attention to the long jump and triple jump events.

Smith made his best long jump of the day at 20-08.50, taking 12th out of 25 jumpers.

In the triple jump, Brien McMahon’s Justin Forde challenged the state record of 50-04.50, held by Hartford Public’s Omari Braswell (1995), by leaping 49-06.50.

Bunnell’s Henry had his personal best jump and finished second at 47-02.00. In third was Bloomfield’s Sean Dixon-Bodie at 47-00.75. In fourth was Bunnell’s Cineus, with his best personal jump of 45.02.75.

Bunnell finished the day with 35 team points and now had to wait for several remaining events to conclude and points to be tallied for the final team standings.

Derby’s Ken Little gave his team 10 points in the 800 meter race with a first place finish of 1:52.

Adding ten points for Danbury with a first place finish in the 3200 meter run was Daniel Nichols with a time of 9.09. Staples’ Benjamin Seiple finished fifth giving his team four additional points.

After the officials had gathered at the scoring table, It was announced that Danbury took the 2018 State Open championship with 51 points, Derby was second with 46.50 points, followed by Staples with 36 points. Bunnell was fourth with 35 points. Hartford Public was fifth with 30.50 points.

For their efforts and finishes in the meet, the Bunnell 4×100 relay team of N’Dabian, Cineus, Exantus and Henry each received first place gold medals.

Henry received additional medals in the 100 meter dash and triple jump.

Cineus earned a medal in the triple jump.

N’Dabian received a medal in the 100 meter dash.

Bunnell 4×100 relay team has advanced to the New England Regional, being held at the University of New Hampshire in Durham, New Hampshire on Saturday, June 9.