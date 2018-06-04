Heat, showers don’t stop Main Street Festival

Humidity, some heavy rain and plenty of smiles were the order of the day on Saturday as Stratford unofficially welcomed summer with the Main Street Festival.

The sixth edition of the festival, presented by the Stratford Rotary Club, brought thousands of people to Stratford Center to play, shop and indulge in carnival-style foods like funnel cakes, blooming onions and cotton candy.

While plenty of vendors lined Main Street south of the Metro-North Railroad station to Broad Street, some vendors stayed away because of threats of inclement weather. The Stratford Republican Town Committee canceled its popular dunk tank due to threats of thunderstorms.

The skies were mostly sunny during the day and the skies were humid, making people want to indulge in lemonade and Italian ices to cool off.

Others sought relief at the Stratford Library. While the library did not host its annual festival book sale due to a lack of available volunteers, it did offer visitors a chance to play larger versions of Uno, chess, and Connect Four in its reading room.

Some people came rushing into the library after a downpour with just an hour left in the festival.

Diane Puterski, chairwoman of the Rotary Club’s Main Street Festival Committee, said attendance was light early in the festival, but people came out later in the day as threats of all day-rain proved incorrect.

“We still have a very good turnout and the vendors are very happy,” Puterski said. “I spoke with all the vendors and they’re all very pleased with their sales and everything that’s going on.”

Puterski said she saw at least 6,000 people at the festival.

“I think it’s very rewarding. We’re showcasing a lot Stratford services, a lot of Stratford companies, even small businesses. Plus we have our larger companies here, so there’s a nice mix,” Puterski said. “People seem to really enjoy themselves.”