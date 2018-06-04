Several Stratford running enthusiasts were among 1,980 finishers in Sunday’s Faxon Law Group Fairfield Half Marathon, which began and ended at Jennings Beach.

Ronald Peterson won the male 55-59 age group to finish 150th overall, completing the course in 1:38.23.

Ryan Burns was 171st in 1:39.04.

Milford Road Runners participant and Stratford resident Michael Ruospo, was 194th in a time of 1:40.49.

“I love it. I’ve done it every year except three times because of work,” said Ruospo, who enjoyed conditions that were much cooler than in past years. The race was moved from late June to the first weekend of the month, and to an earlier start time of 8 a.m.

“Last year, a lot of people suffered. But not this year,” Ruospo said. “Your body doesn’t try to sweat as much so you can use that energy to propel forward.”

Ruospo ran along with Westport’s Lorraine Watkins, who was 131st overall in 1:37.52.

“The wind was really good going out. Coming back it was tough. Our time was really cooking in the first half with the tail wind. We put the hammer down. The runners were fighting the head wind to come in and get their time,” Ruospo said.

Rose Calvo was 241st in 1:42.36. Sebastian Pagano came in 248th in a net time 1:42.29, and overall time of 1:42.50. Overall time is used for placement.

Sarah Delorenzo came in 352nd in 1:46.00. Justin Towart was 360th in 1:46.09.

Christopher Petruccelli was 369th in 1:46.47. John Castelluzzo was 382 in a net time of 1:46.46 (overall time which is used for placement was longer at 1:47.11).

Gabriel McCool was 419th in 1:47.37. Sarah Conroy placed 475th in 1:49.35. Corey McNair was 491st in 1:49.34.

Kemal Birhann Dare, of New York, won the race in a net time of 1:06.24, beating out last year’s winner, Everett Hackett of Hartford, who finished in 1:06.37. The top female was Harwinton’s Anna Shields, who was 12th overall in 1:24.16.