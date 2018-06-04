Stratford Star

Police searching for credit card thief

By Stratford Star on June 4, 2018 in Lead News, News, Police & Fire ·

The Stratford Police Department is attempting to identify a man who is suspected of stealing credit cards from a vehicle parked at Paradise Green.
Police said Monday that man was spotted on surveillance camera stealing credit cards from a parked car, believed to ba an older model Honda Accord, and using them at different establishments in town. Police said the car has damage on its left front bumper.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Moore at 203-381-6902 or via email at [email protected]

 

