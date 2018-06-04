Stratfords of the World/Sister Cities booth at Main Street Fest

Volunteers at the Stratfords of the World/Sister Cities booth donned masks of William Shakespeare as they greeted visitors to their exhibit at the Main Street Festival, Saturday, June 2. The Connecticut chapter of the global organization maintains cultural and social ties to five other Stratfords on three continents.

The Stratford Sister Cities Chorus will present its annual concert, Catch the Wave, Sunday, June 10, at 3 p.m., at Flood Middle School. Sharing the stage with the chorus, now in its 27th year, will be the Coastal Chordsmen Barbershop Harmony Chorus, and the select choirs of Flood Middle School, Wooster Middle School, and Stratford High.

Doors open at 2:30 p.m.

For advance reservations and information, call 203-218-1934.