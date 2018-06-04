Stratford Star

Stratfords of the World/Sister Cities booth at Main Street Fest

By Stratford Star on June 4, 2018 in Clubs & Organizations, Community, Entertainment, News ·

Volunteers at the Stratfords of the World/Sister Cities booth donned masks of William Shakespeare as they greeted visitors to their exhibit at the Main Street Festival, Saturday, June 2.  The Connecticut chapter of the global organization maintains cultural and social ties to five other Stratfords on three continents.

The Stratford Sister Cities Chorus will present its annual concert, Catch the Wave, Sunday, June 10, at 3 p.m., at Flood Middle School. Sharing the stage with the chorus, now in its 27th year, will be the Coastal Chordsmen Barbershop Harmony Chorus, and the select choirs of Flood Middle School, Wooster Middle School, and Stratford High.

Doors open at 2:30 p.m.

For advance reservations and information, call 203-218-1934. 

Volunteers at the Stratfords of the World/Sister Cities booth donned masks of William Shakespeare as they greeted visitors to their exhibit at the Main Street Festival, Saturday, June 2. —Photo by Lani Hayduk

Volunteers at the Stratfords of the World/Sister Cities booth donned masks of William Shakespeare as they greeted visitors to their exhibit at the Main Street Festival, Saturday, June 2. —Photo by Lani Hayduk

Related posts:

  1. Stratfords of the World names Most Valuable Volunteer
  2. Sister Cities Chorus presents Catch the Wave concert
  3. Sister Cities Chorus prepares for 25th Anniversary
  4. Stratford Sister Cities Chorus holds concert Jan. 29

Tags: , , , , ,

Previous Post Readers Theatre kicks off June 7 Next Post Regional Conference for Sustainable Development tomorrow
About author
Stratford Star

Stratford Star


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

Stratford Star

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. Stratford Star, 1000 Bridgeport Avenue, Shelton, CT 06484

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress