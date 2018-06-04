Readers Theatre kicks off June 7

The Square One Theatre Company and Stratford Library will kick off their annual Readers Theatre Summer Showcase on Thursday, June 7, at 7 p.m. in the Library’s Lovell Room, with a live, staged reading of Two by Churchill, a pair of one-act plays by British playwright Caryl Churchill. This is the first of seven scheduled theatre readings that will continue at the Library on weekly Thursdays through July 26. The readings are free and open to the public.

The Churchill plays include A Number, a drama about human cloning that deals with both the essentials and the extremities of human experience and Escaped Alone, where four elderly women, old friends, spend a summer of afternoons in a backyard where tea and catastrophe are served. Cast in the plays are Pat Leo of Monroe, Lucy Babbitt of Stratford, Peggy Nelson of Hamden, Maureen Gordon of Norwalk and Ian and Emily Diedrich of Middlebury. David Rosenberg of Norwalk will stage the reading.

Doors open at 6:30 p.m. for general seating. The reading is recommended for adult audiences.

For more information, call the Stratford Library at 203-385-4162.