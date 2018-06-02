Stratford Star

CIAC track: Bunnell’s Jim Brown feted as Coach of Year

By Stratford Star on June 2, 2018

Jim Brown is presented his award by Connecticut High School Coaches Association President Mike Fritch.

Former Bunnell High School head boys outdoor track and field coach Jim Brown was honored as the 2017-2018 Outstanding Coach of the Year at the 54th annual Coaches Recognition Dinner held on May 10 at the Aqua Turf in Southington.

Brown served as the head coach of boys cross country, indoor track and outdoor track at Bunnell for over twenty years.

His outdoor track teams won six SWC championships and finished runner-up twice.

His 2014 boy’s outdoor track team won the CIAC Class MM state championship.

