After having their Sarah Houle-led dominance of the South-West Conference girls golf tournament stopped last year after consecutive titles in 2015 and 2016, the Newtown High School girls golf team reclaimed the crown on May 29.

Junior Danka Hlinka of Bunnell shaved 20 strokes off her 2017 score to shoot 131 and place 29th individually. The highlights on her card were bogeys on the fifth and ninth holes. Stratford sent three players: Jennifer Melo, Marissa Cantiello and Stacy Medin

Joel Barlow nipped Newtown by a shot in 2017 at Brownson Country Club, but this year there was no suspense as Newtown had a total of 406, led by Houle’s two-over-par 73, at the 4,942 yards, par 71, Brownson course.

The senior standout Houle became a four-time medalist, with a 15-shot margin over runner-up Molly Healey of Joel Barlow, who was second with a 418 total. Masuk was third at 420, Weston next at 442 and Brookfield 459.

Four other SWC teams sent individual players (see individual standings for the full field).

With Houle shooting a two-over-par 73 to take medalist honors, the Newtown senior class of Houle, Liz Weisgerber and Sydney Marino won three of the four SWC tournaments they played. Houle has the CIAC championship to play next week at Tashua Knolls to conclude her high school career before playing college golf at William and Mary.

Houle birdied the 170-yard par-3 fifth hole, hitting a 7-iron to four feet, but bogeyed the par-5 seventh to shoot even-par 35 on the front. She birdied the par-4 10th with an 8-foot putt but had a two-over 38 on the back with trouble on the par 3s: a bogey on 15 and double bogey on 17.

Houle said what got her through the day was a good putting game, wanting to do better than last year’s 79, and focusing on helping the team win, saying, “Winning medalist honors would be a bonus if I got it.”

Now it’s onto the increased rigors of college golf, with the memories from an incredible four years now all that’s left from high school. “I will miss playing for the town and for something greater than me,” she said. “I have met a lot of great people in high school. It’s made me a greater person, something I hope to carry on in the future.”

Team standings: Newtown (406) Sarah Houle 73, Sydney Marino 107, Liz Weisgerber 112, Nidhi Mukka 114, Gigi Marino 119; Joel Barlow (418) Molly Healey 88, Madison Amente, 102, Elena Bosak 109, Jessica Huminski 119, Riley Spurgeon 125; Masuk (420) Emma Michetti 99, Kaitlyn Logan 103, Hannah Epifano 107, Lindsey Breyan 111, Sofia Heinrich 124 ; Weston (442) Halley Melito 98, Sarah Johnson 106, Abby West 118, Carolyn Zech 120, Zaina Dove 124; Brookfield (459) Kaitlin Farias 101, Julia Sommerfeld 107, Emmi Paulino 123, Sabrina Zavarelli 128, Zoel Weber 139.



Individual standings: Sarah Houle, Newtown 73, Molly Healey, Joel Barlow 88, Katelyn Pond,, Notre Dame-Fairfield 97, Halley Melito, Weston 98, Emma Michetti, Masuk 99, Kaitlin Farias, Brookfield 101, Madison Amente, Joel Barlow 102, Kaitlyn Logan, Masuk 103, Sarah Johnson, Weston 106, Hannah Epifano, Masuk 107, Sydney Marino, Newtown 107, Julia Sommerfeld, Brookfield 107, Elena Bosak, Joel Barlow 109, Lindsey Breyan, Masuk 111, Liz Weisgerber, Newtown 112, Nidhi Mukka, Newtown 114, Abby West, Weston 118, Abigail Allen, Immaculate 119, Jessica Huminski, Joel Barlow 119, Gigi Marino, Newtown 119, Avery Jarboe, Immaculate 120, Carolyn Zech, Weston 120, Emmi Paulino, Brookfield 123, Zaina Dove, Weston 124, Sofia Heinrich, Masuk 124, Riley Spurgeon, Joel Barlow 125, Sierra O’Keefe, Notre Dame-Fairfield 128, Sabrina Zavarelli, Brookfield 128, Danka Hlinka, Bunnell 131, Zoel Weber, Brookfield 139, Jennifer Melo, Stratford 147, Marissa Cantiello, Stratford 148 and Stacy Medina, Stratford 148.